Welltower Earns 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is proud to announce that it has received the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding efforts to protect the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. This is the second consecutive year Welltower has received this prestigious award.

"As we enter the 50th April celebrating Earth Day, we at Welltower are extremely proud to be the recipient of this award for the second consecutive year and to be recognized for our superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through our stringent energy efficiency programs," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO.

"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners," said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. "These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection."

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR.

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

