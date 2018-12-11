Welltower Earns ENERGY STAR Certifications in 2018

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), has announced that 27 of its buildings have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance in 2018.

ENERGY STAR buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that accounts for occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

"Welltower continues to demonstrate true environmental leadership by reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions that are proven to contribute to climate change," stated Jean Lupinacci, ENERGY STAR Director for Commercial & Industrial Buildings. "Today, 45 percent of U.S. emissions are attributable to commercial and industrial buildings, which is why improving energy efficiency is so critical for our future."

"I'm incredibly proud of our property level teams and residents for their work to achieve EPA's ENERGY STAR certification for these 27 buildings," said Shea Jameel, Welltower's Sustainability Manager. "We at Welltower prioritize sustainability across all areas of our organization. This achievement supports our ongoing effort to drive the development of sustainable health care infrastructure."

Welltower buildings that have earned the ENERGY STAR® Certification Include:

Arizona

Sunrise of Gilbert

California

Belmont Village of Cardiff by the Sea

Sunrise at Alta Loma

Sunrise of Belmont

Sunrise of Claremont

Sunrise Fullerton

Sunrise of La Jolla

Sunrise of La Palma

Sunrise of Palos Verdes

Sunrise of Oakland Hills

Sunrise of Sacramento

Sunrise of San Marino

Sunrise of Studio City

Sunrise at Wood Ranch

Colorado

Sunrise of University Park

Georgia

Belmont Village of Buckhead

Belmont Village of John's Creek

Illinois

Sunrise of Schaumburg

Massachusetts

Northbridge Avita of Needham

Northbridge of Stafford Hill

Northbridge Stonebridge at Burlington

Tennessee

Belmont Village of Green Hills

Belmont Village of Memphis

Texas

Belmont Village of Turtle Creek

Belmont Village of West University

Sunrise of Plano

Washington

Sunrise of Bellevue

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

About Energy Star

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Ninety-percent of American households recognize the ENERGY STAR, making it one of the most widely recognized consumer symbols in the nation. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses more than $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action. For more information about ENERGY STAR for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

