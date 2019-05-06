Welltower Expands Leadership Team in Investments

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that Ayesha Menon and Edward Cheung have joined the Company as Senior Vice Presidents of Investments.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ayesha and Edward to Welltower," said Tom DeRosa, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "The expertise and talent that these individuals bring to their respective roles will support the evolution and growth of our portfolio and will enhance our ability to expand and transform settings of health care delivery."

Ms. Menon joins the Company from Sidewalk Labs, an Alphabet company (NASDAQ: GOOG), where she served as Director of Real Estate Investments. In this role, she oversaw real estate finance operations and worked closely with the firm's innovation leads to facilitate technology innovations in real estate and infrastructure used in the development of smart cities and buildings. Prior to her tenure at Sidewalk Labs, Ms. Menon built a strong track record of investing success in the real estate private equity sector. She was a Principal at Wheelock Street Capital where she held various responsibilities across all aspects of the investment cycle, particularly involving single and multi-family housing, affordable housing and other real estate asset classes. In her new role, Ms. Menon will direct strategic investments and platform alignments across the portfolio. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science and Engineering in Civil Engineering. She will report to Shankh Mitra, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Cheung joins the Company from BFIN, a Brookfield company (NYSE: BAM), where he served as a Managing Partner. At BFIN, Mr. Cheung managed Structured Finance Advisory and M&A service lines in the U.S. and Canada, and led various transactions in the public and private real estate markets. In his new role, Mr. Cheung will oversee the Company's Canadian portfolio and will direct investments in seniors housing and medical office segments across North America. He holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD and graduated from the University of Waterloo with a degree in Systems Design Engineering. He will also report to Shankh Mitra.

"Ayesha's proven track record in real estate, technology and smart urban development will be a crucial asset as Welltower advances its data-driven investment strategy," said Mr. Mitra. "In addition, Edward's extensive background in complex and cross-border transactions up and down the capital structure will be essential for our strategy as we continue to strengthen and diversify our best in class platform."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

