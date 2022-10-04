Welltower Issues Business Update

News provided by

Welltower Inc.

Oct 04, 2022, 07:52 ET

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with its participation in the 3rd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference, Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/october2022-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Also from this source

Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results...

Welltower Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics