Welltower Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) joins a growing coalition of organizations pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of more than 500 signatories of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Tom DeRosa leads Welltower's commitment to representation and equality.

"As an industry and a community leader, Welltower understands the importance of equity, inclusion and diversity both in and beyond the workplace," said DeRosa. "In signing this pledge, we acknowledge our responsibility to our employees and to our community to champion diversity in the workplace and ensure that all individuals have equal opportunities to learn, contribute, and strive for success."

"Welltower continuously strives to build a more inclusive culture and to create an environment that embraces differences," said Christy Stone, Senior Vice President of Human Capital.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ was created to address these complex topics in the workplace, and to provide a platform for collective action by the business community. While widely recognized as societal issues, diversity and inclusion are proven factors in corporate financial success. A 2018 report by McKinsey & Company demonstrated a strong correlation between diversity and value creation, and highlighted increased profitability of companies with top-team ethnic and cultural diversity.

Welltower is pleased to have achieved the following diversity and inclusion milestones:

Became the first North American REIT to sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles, joining companies such as Merck, Microsoft, PepsiCo and the World Bank Group.

Recognized as one of the Top 15 Companies in Ohio for Diversity by the National Diversity Council.

Recently announced two appointments to the Board of Directors, increasing the representation of female and minority Independent Directors to 55%.

Additionally, the Company has a thriving women's network, CORE (Creating Opportunities, Relationships and Excellence), a new mentorship program, and has committed to training 100% of its managers on civil and respectful treatment.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 500 CEOs and presidents of America's leading businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits representing 12 million employees, the commitment outlines actions that participating organizations pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where successful and well-known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction and Instagram: @CEO_Action.

