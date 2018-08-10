Welltower Prices $1.3 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has successfully priced its offering of $1.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes across three tranches with a weighted average maturity of 15.4 years and blended yield to maturity of 4.4%, including $600 million in 3.95% notes due 2023, $200 million in 4.25% notes due 2028, and $500 million in 4.95% notes due 2048. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to close August 16, 2018.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay advances under its July 2020 Term Loan facility, and under its primary unsecured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including investing in health care and seniors housing properties. Pending such use, the net proceeds may be invested in short-term, investment grade, interest-bearing securities, certificates of deposit or indirect or guaranteed obligations of the United States.

Barclays, Citigroup and MUFG served as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of Welltower Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of this offering were filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained at no cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Barclays, Citigroup and MUFG can arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Barclays toll-free at 1-888-603-5847, Citigroup toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or MUFG toll-free at 1-877-649-6848.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering and filed with the SEC and in the company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

