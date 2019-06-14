Welltower Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today released its annual corporate social responsibility ("CSR") report. The report summarizes the Company's strong performance in 2018 across a range of CSR initiatives including diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, corporate governance, and wellness.

"Sustainability and social responsibility are core elements of the Welltower platform," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO. "I am pleased to share the progress we made in CSR initiatives last year and affirm our commitment to driving positive change across our organization and our industry."

Welltower's achievements in CSR in 2018 include:

Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time and North American Index for the 3 rd consecutive year.

consecutive year. Became the first North American REIT to sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles and the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

Announced two appointments to the Board, increasing the representation of independent directors who are women or individuals from minority groups to 55%.

Reached the milestone of women representing 45% of new hires placed in revenue generating roles.

Earned the United States Environmental Protection Agency's prestigious recognition of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for our ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency across our portfolio and to our tenants and operating partners.

To view the complete CSR report and learn more about Welltower's CSR initiatives, visit the link below:

https://welltower.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Welltower_CSRreport_GRI_2018_Final_Letter.pdf

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the CSR may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

