Welltower Selected as 2020 Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8th, the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance announced Welltower as a 2020 Green Lease Leader during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders set national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

Welltower has achieved Gold Level 2020 Green Lease Leader recognition for its strong commitment to high performance and sustainability in buildings and best practice leasing. To receive this recognition, Welltower qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training.

"Welltower is proud to be named a 2020 Green Lease Leader as we constantly strive to improve the energy efficiency of our real estate," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO. "To receive this recognition for the second consecutive year and to see our score rise to the Gold Level is confirmation that our efforts are effective in moving us towards year-over-year improved sustainability."

Welltower is part of the national trend toward green leases in commercial spaces. This year's Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling more than 1 billion square feet (sq. ft.) and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders manage nearly 3 billion square feet of commercial and government space across North America, representing a huge potential for growth in green leases. In the commercial sector alone, green leasing has the potential to affect 8 percent of leased space nationwide. IMT estimates that green leases can help reduce utility bills by up to about 50 cents per square foot (22 percent) in U.S. office buildings alone, and if all leased office buildings executed green leases, the market could reap over $3 billion in annual cost savings.

Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com or reading Green Lease Leaders' case studies.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welltower.com

