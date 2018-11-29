Welltower to Host Investor Day

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 in New York City. Hosting the event will be Tom DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer, John Goodey, Chief Financial Officer, Shankh Mitra, Chief Investment Officer, Mercedes Kerr, Executive Vice President, and other members of the Company's management team. The Company will discuss the current health care real estate operating environment, its capital allocation strategy and will also provide a financial review and outlook, including introducing initial full-year 2019 earnings guidance. The format will include panel discussions as well as in depth presentations.

This event is intended for financial analysts and institutional investors and in-person attendance is by invitation only. The Investor Day will be webcast live, beginning at 1:00 PM ET and concluding at approximately 5:00 PM ET. The live webcast of the Investor Conference may be accessed from the Company's website and available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.welltower.com/investors. In addition, questions for management may be submitted to investorday@welltower.com at any time prior to, or during the event. A replay of the webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com. We routinely post important information on our website at www.welltower.com in the "Investors" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website under the heading "Investors". Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of the company's website in addition to following our press releases, public conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference in this press release, and our web address is included as an inactive textual reference only.

