Welltower to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Tim McHugh, Chief Financial Officer, will present during a session scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Topics covered in the presentation will include:

Welltower's announced collaborations with CareMore and Philips

A view of Welltower's transformational partnerships with health systems including the recently announced strategic partnership with Jefferson Health

Welltower's financial year in review and prospects for growth in 2020 and beyond

The audio can be accessed through the following link:

https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/AtL3C9rXqVIm61rkHo8dgt?domain=jpmorgan.metameetings.net

A replay of the presentation will also be available via the above link shortly following the conclusion of the session. The link will expire on Friday, February 14, 2020.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of healthcare infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall healthcare experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

