Welltower to Present at the NAREIT 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO, Shankh Mitra, Vice Chair, COO and CIO and Timothy G. McHugh, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) REITWeek 2020 Virtual Investor Conference at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at http://welltower.com/ .

