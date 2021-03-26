Welser Profile North America expands again

VALLEY CITY, Ohio, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Welser Profile took the first step towards stronger customer service and North American presence through the acquisition of Superior Roll Forming.

Today, the group of companies is happy to announce that it has acquired an existing 160,000+ square foot building in Valley City, Ohio contingent upon local and state incentive approvals.

This facility will be remodelled and tailored to Welser Profile North America's needs over the next few months. New state of the art production roll forming equipment has already been ordered and will be installed later in 2021. This move will contribute enormously to its capacity and product capabilities.

Welser Profile will continue to benefit from further diversification in the North American market. The new plant will focus on Welser Profile's core non-automotive industries while Superior Roll Forming will continue to focus on existing and new strategic partnerships in selected Automotive segments.

This step in Welser Profile's globalization strategy will further enhance the support of customers in North America.

Facts & Figures:

Like Welser Profile, Superior Roll Forming is a company with a long history as a family-run business (>70 Jahre) and technology leader in the roll forming industry with an excellent reputation among its customers.

Company Premises: 55.000 m2

Built-up Area: 15.000 m2

Contact:

Bill Johnson

[email protected]

Address: 5535 Wegman Dr, Valley City, OH 44280, USA

Phone: +1 330-225-2500

Fax: +1 330-225-0888

Mail: [email protected]

www.welser.com

