WEMADE PLAY, Hosting Opening Event for Website of 'ANIPANG CLUB'

WEMADE PLAY, Opening 'ANIPANG CLUB', Its Exclusive Website for P&E Game Airdrop Event of 'ANIPANG', the Blockchain Token, to Commemorate Opening of 'ANIPANG CLUB' Website

WEMADE PLAY, Announcing 'One Token-Multi Contents' Policy for Using One Type of Token for Several P&E Games

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMADE PLAY (CEO Ho-Dae Lee), opening the official website of 'ANIPANG CLUB', announced on 18th (UTC) that it hosts the event for the airdrop of 'ANIPANG', the blockchain based token.

WEMADE PLAY's first airdrop event

WEMADE PLAY has the 'Airdrop' event to commemorate the opening of the website and will give 100,000 ANIPANG tokens to 500 participants as a reward in accordance with their ranking. The rewarded ANIPANG token is a blockchain based token to be exchanged with 'e-ANIPANG', the in-game money, or WEMIX, the virtual asset. 'Airdrop' event runs until 14th February and anybody can participate the event with the completion of the mission such as website visit, pre-register for games or SNS visit e.g. retweeting or following Twitter.

WEMADE PLAY, the developer of 'ANIPANG', Korea's most popular game and the listed company on KOSDAQ, opened its policy for P&E game management according to the website opening of 'ANIPANG CLUB' and the schedule for game launching. The website of 'ANIPANG CLUB' introduces the image of a variety of characters and their universe and prepares some contents for the introduction of P&E games, various information and affiliate services to communicate with its customers and business partners.

Meanwhile, WEMADE PLAY announced its 'One Token – Multi Contents' policy to present the new policy and practice which have been used in existing P&E market. 'One Token – Multi Contents' is the policy where you can use the one common token for many games which is different from the existing P&E games having used different tokens per games. According to the company's explanation, this policy was prepared as the countermeasure to the problem that has been caused by devaluated token depending on the change in the demand for the tokens for P&E games due to unexpected situation. 'ANIPANG MATCH', 'ANIPANG BLAST' and 'ANIPANG COINS', the first 3 P&E mobile games, which the policy to present a new environment to global game market had been applied to, will be released in consecutive order from mid-February.

Kim Young-Sun, the director in charge of blockchain business in WEMADE PLAY, put forward his ambition with saying that "We will increase the enjoyment of gameplay with Korea's best game IP and presenting a new P&E environment with expanded "one token-multi-content" policy to more games and various digital contents,"

