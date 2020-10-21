Wemo Extends Smart Home Capabilities Outside With WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug

Joining the award-winning Wemo portfolio, the WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug provides total control over lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices and appliances with no subscription or hub required. Featuring two, splash-proof and weather-resistant outlets, users can simply and safely plug in their devices and control wirelessly from phone or tablet or using voice. The WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug works with with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Hey Google, providing easy integration into smart home ecosystem for seamless whole-home control at the touch of a button or single voice command.

Key features:

Splash-proof and durable design with IP44 weatherproof rating offers protection against rain and extreme weather conditions

Dual AC outlets provides management over two outdoor devices simultaneously

Easy wireless setup through Wemo app or Apple Home app provides two hassle-free setup options

Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Hey Google for robust smart scene settings and hands-free voice control

The WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug is now available at Amazon.com, Belkin.com, and coming soon to Best Buy for $39.99 USD.

About Wemo

Wemo is an award-winning home automation brand widely recognized for the Wemo Mini Smart Plug and Wemo Light Switch. Wemo products offer a simple approach to a smarter home by allowing users to control their lights and appliances from anywhere via the Wemo app or via voice assistant with no subscription or hub required. Wemo products are designed with universal voice assistant compatibility and simple set up, integrating modern technology with ease of use. Wemo is based in Southern California and its products can be found in leading retailers throughout North America.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Belkin International

