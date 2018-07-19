Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer Light Switch Now Compatible With Apple HomeKit Via New Software Update

"More than 1.5 million Wemo Mini and Dimmers are in the hands of consumers and people can now leverage this software update for use with the Wemo devices they already own," said Justin Doucette, senior director of product management for Wemo. "Our mission is to make the smart home experience simple, approachable and fun to use. With this new integration we aim to continue providing easy solutions to everyday tasks and add value through on-going software updates."

Using Wemo with Apple Home app and Siri, consumers can:

Voice control Wemo with Siri from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, Apple TV, and Mac.

Add Wemo to rooms in the Apple Home app and control multiple HomeKit compatible products at once.

Automate Wemo with scenes in the Apple Home app.

Use Scenes to turn Wemo Dimmer on/off or adjust light levels based on your location, time of day, or a command to Siri like "Movie Time".

Remotely check if someone left the Wemo Dimmer lights on, and then adjust light levels, from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

The update to enable HomeKit on the Wemo Dimmer will begin rolling out today. A new Wemo app, available for free via the Apple App Store, will facilitate a firmware update for Wemo Dimmers.

