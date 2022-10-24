Wendell Joseph Gorum II, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendell Joseph Gorum II, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon for his career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his private practice achievements.

Wendell Joseph Gorum II

A determined orthopedic surgeon with 20 years of experience, Dr. Gorum serves patients at his private practice in Brooklyn, NY. Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with musculoskeletal system conditions. As an orthopedic surgeon, the doctor uses surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders. In his private practice, Dr. Gorum specializes in trauma surgery, motor vehicle accidents, and workers' compensation cases. He spends time with all patients, educating them and working on their recovery plans.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Gorum earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at Howard University in Washington, D.C. He graduated in 1997 with a Medical Degree from the MCP Hahnemann University and Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. The doctor completed his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at the same academic institution in 2002. He also undertook fellowship training in trauma surgery at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital, one of the nation's largest and most respected hospitals, acclaimed internationally for its excellence in clinical care.

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Dr. Gorum is a member of The Bronx Medical Society. The doctor is also active with the STEM program and belongs to several associations, mentoring young people in attending college. In addition, he is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Delaware chapter of 100 Black Men.

In light of this recognition, the doctor wishes to honor the loving memory of his father, Wendell Gorum, Ph.D. He also acknowledges the support of his mentors, Cato Laurentin, MD, Ph.D., and Kenneth Alleyne, MD.

