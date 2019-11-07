Wendi Weiner Wins Best Career Professional Award for 2019

According to Laura DeCarlo, President of CDI , "While Wendi has always been the consummate career professional and leader in all her endeavors, in the past year she took on a true David and Goliath issue on behalf of professional resume writers worldwide. It came as no surprise when a fellow colleague nominated her for the 2019 Pat Schuler Kick Butt Award. With her tireless efforts and substantiative results, she more than earned the landslide votes that crown her the winner. I couldn't be prouder to have CDI convey this award to Wendi. She is a rare gem who thinks and works beyond her own workplace to make a difference for the whole."

"Few people in our industry exhibit the kind of extraordinary selflessness and altruism that Wendi naturally exudes," notes CDI member and resume writer, Marie Plett, who nominated Weiner for the award. "She's always instinctively helping others to excel in this industry and has always been a personal inspiration of mine." Weiner openly discloses that she's always been inspired by Marie's stunning resumes and accolades in the TORI (Toast of the Resume Industry) awards.

Deeply committed to advancing the ethics and integrity of resume writers and career coaches, Wendi Weiner has spoken at numerous resume writing industry conferences about how resume writers and career coaches can protect their online reputations while simultaneously boosting their own personal brands. She's also reached out to various consumer agencies about the pressing need for regulation in the resume writing and careers industry.

"Each resume writer brings something different to the careers industry, and I believe there's room for all of us to shine," says Weiner. "Our superpower lies in gracefully sharing the stage, embracing each other's talents and credentials, and collaborating as colleagues not as competitors."

About Wendi Weiner

Wendi Weiner is an attorney and top-published career expert on resume writing, personal branding, job search, and networking strategies.

Media Contact:

Wendi Weiner, Esq.

888-285-9982

info@writingguru.net

Website: www.writingguru.net

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/thewritingguru

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thewritingguru

Facebook: facebook.com/thewritingguru

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thewritingguru

SOURCE The Writing Guru LLC

Related Links

http://www.writingguru.net

