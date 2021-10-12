Wendy's and Google Cloud Partner to Enhance the Wendy's Restaurant Experience

DUBLIN, Ohio and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to enhance the Wendy's restaurant experience and unlock new customer, restaurant, and employee experiences through data-driven insights.

Wendy's intends to leverage Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hybrid cloud tools to create new ways customers can order food in the drive thru, on their mobile devices and through other touchpoints. By expanding the ways customers can engage with the brand in the future, using technology like speech-to-text and Google Search and Maps, Wendy's is planning to make it faster, easier, and more convenient for customers to access the brand.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the greatest experience possible, and our partnership with Google Cloud is raising the bar by enabling us to match the experience to their preferences," said Kevin Vasconi, Chief Information Officer of Wendy's. "We believe Google Cloud's AI/ML and data analytics solutions will enable Wendy's to innovate ways to create fast, frictionless, and fun interactions that redefine the way customers visit and enjoy our restaurants."

As its preferred cloud provider, Wendy's expects to leverage Google Cloud's AI, ML, data analytics, Looker business intelligence and analytics tool, and Anthos modernization platform to both modernize its operations and create brand-new services--all on Google's trusted, secure, and reliable cloud. Key elements of the partnership could include in the future:

Wendy's plans to reimagine the restaurant experience for customers and employees using BigQuery and Looker to improve business analytics and reporting.

Using Cloud AI, Wendy's seeks to create new ways of ordering food through mobile, web, and other touchpoints at the restaurant.

With Google Cloud's Anthos , an open-source-based platform that unifies the management of infrastructure and applications across on-premises and edge, Wendy's anticipates providing a next-gen restaurant experience by enabling store applications and real-time AI/ML to run anywhere; in the modernized restaurant infrastructure, or in the cloud.

"Wendy's has always been a leader—from introducing the first modern day pick-up window in the industry to the first fast-food salad bar," said Robert Enslin, President of Sales at Google Cloud. "By bringing together Wendy's commitment to innovation, with the best of Google technology, we can help build the quick service restaurant of tomorrow that redefines speed, convenience, and quality."

