Wendy's Kicks-Off Back-To-School In Tampa With Breakfast For Football Fans And Educators

Wendy's is not only fueling fans' game day this fall. Restaurants in Tampa rolled out Meals for Educators, a program to support Dave Thomas' vision of "Give Something Back." To kick off the school year, local Tampa area Wendy's restaurants provided over 5,500 educators in the area with free Wendy's breakfast combos, coupons and coffee key tags good for a free hot coffee with purchase through the end of the year to fuel their morning. After all, they deserve way more than an apple.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is a core belief at Wendy's and we're excited many of our Tampa-area restaurants participated in the Meals for Educators program," said Kevin Zarcone, Director of Area Operations, The Wendy's Company. "We know teachers are facing many challenges this year, and we wanted to express our appreciation the best way we know how, with a high-quality and delicious breakfast."

About Wendy's Breakfast

Wendy's selection of irresistible, bold new morning items features fresh, hand-cracked egg on every sandwich* and savory, Applewood smoked bacon baked in our ovens each morning. The menu gives a "morning twist" to some of Wendy's favorite menu items, including:

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit : A fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy all-white meat chicken breast with whipped honey butter. A sweet and savory combo to start your day.

: A fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy all-white meat chicken breast with whipped honey butter. A sweet and savory combo to start your day. Breakfast Baconator™ : A combination of a fresh-cracked egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns.

: A combination of a fresh-cracked egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns. Frosty®-ccino: Cold brew coffee with your favorite chocolate or vanilla Frosty® creamer, served over ice. A perfect pick-me-up to start your morning.

To find a restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location. To check out additional menu items, visit menu.wendys.com.

*And no, a breakfast burrito is not a breakfast sandwich.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

