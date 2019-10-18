Carolina Restaurant Group Announces Wendy's Packs A Southern Punch with The Carolina Classic Burger

Featuring zesty chili, diced onions, mustard and tangy cole slaw topped on a Wendy's quarter pound fresh, never frozen beef patty*, customers can get it all with the Carolina Classic. Previously sold in Charlotte-area restaurants, this flavor-filled burger is now expanding to the rest of the state and throughout South Carolina for all to enjoy.

"The Carolinas are known for bold and flavorful food, which has always been the inspiration for our Carolina Classic burger," says Carolina Restaurant Group's Director of Marketing Kathy Alvis. "It's been a crowd favorite for years, so we're excited to bring this flavor combo to more Wendy's fans throughout the rest of the region this fall."

For convenience, the Carolina Classic Burger is available at participating Carolina Wendy's locations, through mobile ordering in the Wendy's app and is eligible for delivery using DoorDash**. This burger was created to hit the spot, all the spots, so be sure to stop in and grab one before they're gone.

*Approx. weight before cooking. Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada. Limited time only at participating locations in the Carolinas.

** Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating restaurants while supplies last. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

SOURCE Carolina Restaurant Group

