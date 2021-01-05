Wentworth Management Services Appoints Robert Jansen As Chief Operating Officer

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wentworth Management Services, LLC (Wentworth), a holding company that acquires broker-dealers and provides shared services at scale to its family of companies, today announced the appointment of Robert Jansen as Chief Operating Officer in their Frisco, Texas headquarters.

In this role, Jansen will be responsible for driving Wentworth's objectives to achieve and surpass productivity, profitability, cash flow, and quarterly business goals.

"It is with distinct honor that I welcome Mr. Jansen to our firm as we continue to grow our base of independent registered representatives across our various platforms," remarked Wentworth CEO Ryan Morfin.

"Mr. Jansen's track record of spearheading excellence in client experiences, operational efficiency, and team member engagement demonstrates his deftness as an operations executive," Morfin continued. "Having demonstrated an impressive capability in relationship management, negotiation, and strategy, Bob will indubitably be a phenomenal addition to Wentworth."

Jansen brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as the Assistant Vice President of Operations, Service, Capital Markets, and Regulatory Principal at 1st Global Research & Consulting. Prior to his role at 1st Global, Jansen served as the VP of Operations in Capital Markets and Service at Kestra Financial, where he managed a team comprised of 90 employees including executives, directors, managers, and associates.

"I am looking forward to joining the talented professionals at Wentworth and its subsidiaries. Consolidation within our industry is on the move and multiples are coming down, positioning Wentworth for a spectacular year ahead," commented Jansen.

Jansen holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is accredited with FINRA Series 7, 8, 24, 63, 99 & SIE.

About Wentworth

Wentworth Management Services LLC ("Wentworth") is a holding company that acquires and manages businesses in the wealth management industry. The company specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture economies of scale needed to service financial advisors in today's technology-enabled regulatory environment. Wentworth's core philosophy focuses on building long-term, productive relationships with its advisor base. The firm also includes a dealer manager business, investment banking division and a wholesale distribution division.

