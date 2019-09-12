Wenzel's Farm Eliminates Corn Syrup from Popular Meat Snacks

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is pleased to announce that they have eliminated corn syrup from their list of ingredients. Moving forward their popular line of snack sticks will no longer contain corn syrup.

"Providing our customers with the healthiest meat snack possible is a key goal at Wenzel's Farm," stated Wenzel's Farm President Mark Vieth. "Removing corn syrup from our current snack sticks is another step towards reaching this goal. We've creating a healthier product without sacrificing flavor and that's an exciting accomplishment."

Wenzel's Farm utilizes quality cuts of protein packed meat combined with years of experience and craftsmanship to create a great tasting meat snack that will now be healthier than ever. To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating from the original farmland in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

