WePartner Group and Polara Capital to fund new self-storage development in Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polara Capital, a capital markets advisory firm based out of Roswell, GA, has developed a joint venture with WePartner and ADEVCO to fund a new 3-story, 98,000 sq. ft. self-storage development at 7112 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners, GA. Upon completion, the project will be considered Class A in terms of physical and investment quality. The property will be branded and managed by LifeStorage.

"We're excited about this project and its potential in a great market," said Will Colley, co-Founder of Polara Capital. John Stanforth, a Polara co-founder, noted, "Moreover, we look forward to a long relationship with WePartner."

"The new storage facility will offer residents and businesses a safe, conveniently located, and professionally managed storage option in Northeast Atlanta," said Michael Godin, Vice President at WePartner.

About WePartner

WePartner is a fully-integrated real estate firm that develops and manages all property types of real estate throughout Atlanta. They currently own and manage over $250M in assets, totaling 2M square feet.

About Polara Capital

Polara Capital specializes in commercial real estate finance from $1,000,000 to $40,000,000 for real estate investors and developers. Polara Capital is a relationship-based company that seeks to understand our clients' business, develop flexible products, and provide reliable execution.

CONTACTS:

Polara Capital

Josh Underwood

404.319.8079

WePartner

Michael Godin

404.988.4226

