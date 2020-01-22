WeRecover and 10,000 Beds Partner to Deliver Vetted Care Navigation For Patients Without Means

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, addiction treatment search engine provider WeRecover announced a strategic vetting partnership with 10,000 Beds, a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to secure one scholarship bed per year from the nation's leading treatment programs. WeRecover and 10,000 Beds share the same vision of helping those battling addiction to safely connect with vetted treatment programs - and together they will be applying WeRecover's technology to 10,000 Beds' application procedures to streamline the grant process and expand care to more families without resources.

As a result of this partnership, the network of treatment programs that work with 10,000 Beds will leverage the WeRecover platform to automate the scholarship, grant and admissions process which will launch in the first quarter of 2020.

WeRecover CEO Stephen Estes stated, "Both WeRecover and 10,000 Beds are committed to broadening access to care, yet we have been tackling this problem from two very different angles. WeRecover has built robust matching, admissions and communications technology while 10,000 Beds has focused on guaranteeing that the nation's best programs devote spaces to help those individuals without resources. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the trajectory of this epidemic, and we couldn't be more optimistic at the prospect of working together in 2020 and beyond."

10,000 Beds founder Jean Krisle elaborated, "We have been waiting for an opportunity like this. We have painstakingly forged alliances with over 200 treatment programs, but the steps of filtering scholarship applicants, coordinating care, and getting an individual referred to the best program given their unique clinical needs is very labor intensive. WeRecover's platform will enable us to automate this activity so that we can focus on securing beds, granting scholarships and helping more people."

While WeRecover began as a search engine and matching platform for addiction treatment resources, they have expanded their offerings to include a comprehensive SaaS solution for treatment center admissions teams. Their admissions solution is called MAP (mobile admissions portal), and it enables treatment centers to organize inquiries, understand insurance benefits, securely communicate with prospective patients, and safely send and receive 1-click referrals - all from within a HIPAA-compliant cloud environment.

While 10,000 beds helps many individuals get the care they need, WeRecover will help further their reach by:

Helping 10,000 Beds utilize technology for ongoing vetting of its treatment partners' adherence to compliance, communications, and referral practices

Creating a partner network of vetted providers to transparently foster ethical connections between treatment centers

Simplifying the communications processes involved in scholarship grant applications

About WeRecover: Founded in 2016, WeRecover is a venture-backed technology company that has built the nation's most accurate database of treatment programs and a matching algorithm that shows people their individualized treatment options. Governor Chris Christie, who served as Chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, sits on their advisory board, alongside Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy, Dr. Timothy Fong, Director of UCLA's Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship, and Dr. Michael Genovese, Chief Medical Officer of Acadia Healthcare. WeRecover has raised $6.8m from a number of venture capital firms including Crosslink Capital, Wonder Ventures, Box Group and Struck Capital.

About 10,000 Beds: The idea for 10,000 Beds was conceived in the fall of 2014. 10,000 Beds unique model of partnering with treatment programs directly for the donation of scholarship beds is recognized as innovative and effective throughout the behavioral health industry and beyond. 10,000 Beds partners with addiction treatment programs which provide at least one scholarship (bed) per year (some of our partners provide a lot more than one per year). 10,000 Beds is then able to offer these 100% donated scholarships to qualifying 10,000 Beds scholarship applicants who want and need help but are without resources.

For media inquiries, contact: Helen@WeRecover.com.

