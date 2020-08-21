WeRecover partners with CCAPP to offer "Wendi," healthcare's first digital assistant, to thousands of CCAPP's providers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mental health technology company WeRecover announced a strategic partnership with CCAPP, the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals, to offer WeRecover's new product, Wendi, as a member benefit.

Wendi is a "digital assistant" that automates the entire patient intake process including communications, screening, insurance verification, and scheduling. Wendi was designed to simplify care navigation via a friendly patient-engagement tool that explains to somebody whether or not they are a fit for a particular provider and what the cost will be given their health plan benefits - while automating scheduling, intake forms, and a host of otherwise cumbersome processes.

WeRecover, the company behind Wendi, is a venture-backed technology firm committed to broadening access to care for mental and behavioral health. Wendi is built upon three years of R&D and collaboration with leading advocates including Dr. Michael Genovese of Acadia Healthcare, Secretary of Veteran's Affairs Dr. David Shulkin, Congressman Patrick Kennedy, and Governor Chris Christie, the former Chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

On the new partnership and offering of Wendi as a benefit to CCAPP members, Pete Nielsen, President and CEO of CCAPP stated, "WeRecover is one of our industry's leading technology companies, and we are proud to be working with them to modernize how thousands of providers engage with their patients. As our nation's mental health crisis worsens amidst an ongoing pandemic, the need for simplicity around care navigation and intake has never been greater. The proliferation of Wendi amongst CCAPP's member base will mark a great leap in the direction of modernity and progress for this industry."

Kristina Padilla, Vice President of Education and Strategic Development for CCAPP elaborated, "CCAPP is thrilled to be able to assist in this venture, blending our expertise and provider network with WeRecover's technology to produce a patient-intake experience unlike anything in the history of healthcare. Our goal is to ensure that patients will have the best chance at getting the best care possible, as quickly as possible, and with Wendi, we believe we have found a way to realize that goal."

Wendi offers providers:

An automated chatbot that operates on their websites and through SMS and handles initial screenings, insurance verification, and scheduling.

A HIPAA-compliant SMS and VoIP telecommunications system.

Instant insurance verifications from more payers than any other platform.

Seamless transmission of data to and from one's biller/billing department.

A closed referral hub that broadens the spectrum of referral options for a given patient, while ensuring that they are able to see a vetted and trusted provider.

About WeRecover: Founded in 2016, WeRecover is a venture-backed technology company that has built a modern suite of care navigation and communications tools for mental and behavioral healthcare providers. Governor Chris Christie, who served as Chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, sits on their advisory board, alongside Congressman Patrick Kennedy, Dr. David Shulkin, former Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Dr. Michael Genovese, Chief Medical Officer of Acadia Healthcare. WeRecover has raised $6.5 million from a number of venture capital firms including Crosslink Capital, Wonder Ventures, Box Group, and Struck Capital.

About CCAPP: CCAPP (California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals) is an association that helps treatment programs and professionals to improve the quality of care as standards develop and evolve. With a membership base of more than 500 treatment center facilities and 19,000 individuals, CCAPP is in a unique position to identify and inform change in clinical and legislative standards throughout the State of California and beyond.

Contact: Pete Nielsen, (530) 409-7623

SOURCE California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals

