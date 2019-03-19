WeRide Demonstrates Pre-Commercial Level 4 Autonomous Driving Solutions at GTC 2019

"The pre-commercial L4 solutions that we are debuting at GTC are paving the way for WeRide's rollout of RoboTaxi services in China in the future," said Tony Han, CEO and co-founder of WeRide. "Our demonstration of the Nissan LEAF 2 is a significant step forward in showing that WeRide can help bring reliable, safe autonomous vehicles to market. Currently WeRide is establishing partnerships with OEMs in China and around the world."

Technology Updates

The new sensor suite is combined with WeRide's latest hardware and software solutions and is designed to increase accuracy and safety:

All wavelength detection on roof rack covers full 360-degree FoV (Field of View). The multiple wavelength cross-verified sensor design makes the detection more reliable.

detection on roof rack covers full 360-degree FoV (Field of View). The multiple wavelength cross-verified sensor design makes the detection more reliable. The performance of LiDAR sensors has been significantly improved with up to 250 meters detection range facing front and extra coverage on both sides.

A front nose LiDAR for early detection has been designed to adapt to road and traffic conditions in China .

. Data volume collected from all sensors is increased significantly, with real-time synchronization leveraging the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus platform.

CTO Presentation at GTC

WeRide CTO Yan Li will present at GTC on Thursday, March 21st at 4:00 pm in Grand Ballroom 220A at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. He will introduce the latest sensor suite in detail and speak about WeRide's L4 technology progress.

About NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus AI supercomputer achieves an unprecedented 320 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with an architecture built on two NVIDIA Xavier systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) and two next-generation Tensor Core GPUs. This energy-efficient high-performance platform runs an array of deep neural networks simultaneously and is designed to safely handle highly automated and fully autonomous driving.

"NVIDIA DRIVE delivers the computational horsepower essential for WeRide's development of safe self-driving fleets," said Rishi Dhall, vice president, automotive business development at NVIDIA.

About WeRide

WeRide, a leading L4 autonomous driving company, is committed to developing autonomous driving technologies and services in China to provide safe, reliable and convenient transportation for everyone. In October 2018, a Series A fundraising led by strategic investor Alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi was announced, and WeRide became the first L4 autonomous driving startup company in China to receive investment from and form strategic partnership with a global top tier automaker. WeRide consists of a strong technology team with more than 200 employees worldwide, 70% of whom are R&D engineers. Established in 2017, WeRide is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with R&D and operation centers in Silicon Valley, USA, and Beijing and Anqing, China. For more information, please see www.weride.ai.

SOURCE WeRide

Related Links

http://www.weride.ai

