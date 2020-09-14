Werner Neff: RESTORE OUR DEMOCRACY - The Case for Equality and Justice

ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In RESTORE OUR DEMOCRACY – The Case for Equality and Justice, (published by IngramSpark) by Werner Neff, the readers are invited to have a deep dive into the reasons of the gradual but alarming decline in the quality of the American democracy and our inability to shift to equality and justice. Neff declares our democracy is eroding, and we are slowly drifting away from the values and principles which are the heart of our democracy.

Neff Restore Our Democracy Werner Neff

The gifts we inherited from our Founding Fathers are The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, and The Bill of Rights: guidelines for peacefully living together. They designed the democratic principles, inspired by the experiences of ancient Athens and Rome, based on values and needs, to guide our leaders in good times and bad. These gifts are the foundation of our country.

We have also inherited unhealthy ideals and patters from our ancestors who hold us hostage in the past, stuck in entitlement, racism, dominance, and inequality. Their weaknesses, and the deep hurt some of our for-fathers caused are still impacting us today. Many of these ideals no longer serve us. The time has come to heal old wounds. We must reevaluate leadership and revisit our commitments to the American People.

RESTORE OUR DEMOCRACY is a reflection on history, political philosophy, and the current political and economic reality. The author takes a raw look at how our unconscious loyalty to the past continues to impact our society still, today. The book revisits the original values and principles of Democracy. Neff warns of the dangers of the current distortions of our democracy and calls it a covert betrayal on the American people.

The Author

Werner Neff holds a PhD in Political Science and a Master degree in Economics. Deeply passionate about Democracy, political science, and economics, Neff has researched and written several books on social economy and politics during the past 10 years.

Neff, a Swiss citizen, married to an American, has been living in the mountains of Colorado for over 10 years. It is his fondest wish that his research into history and democratic principles will help strengthen our resolve to return to the fundamental values of the American Democracy.

Editors: For review copies or interview requests, contact

Phone: 970-618-0005

e-mail: [email protected]

(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

SOURCE Werner Neff