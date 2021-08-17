WernerCo Hosting Job Fair at KNAACK and WEATHER GUARD Manufacturing Facility in Crystal Lake to Recruit Welders and Other Positions

WHAT: WernerCo, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of consumer and professional products under the KNAACK and WEATHER GUARD brands, is hosting a job fair on Friday, August 20 to recruit welders, press brake operators and assemblers. The company is looking to hire 25 welders during the job fair held at their Crystal Lake, IL facility.









New hires start at $20/hour and potentially receive a signing bonus of up to $2,000.









Music, yard games, a food truck and other entertainment will be onsite for families to enjoy. In addition, raffles will be held throughout the day to win the legendary and durable KNAACK jobsite boxes and welder equipment.







WHEN: Friday, August 20, 2021 at the company's manufacturing facility in Crystal Lake, located at 420 E. Terra Cotta Ave.









The job fair will be held from 10am – 5pm.







WHY: Designed to give job candidates an opportunity to learn more about the company, its products and customers, WernerCo team members will be meeting with potential recruits. The company will host on-the-spot interviews and answer any questions about the company culture and day-to-day responsibilities of the open positions.







WHERE: The job fair will be held at the company's Crystal Lake manufacturing facility, located at 420 E. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.







WHO: WernerCo is filling multiple positions for qualified candidates. Full and part-time positions available for welders that have six to twelve months experience. Welders should have a basic knowledge of welding processes and techniques, welding symbols and the ability to read blueprints and work orders. For more information on open positions, job responsibilities and key competencies, visit WernerCo Careers.









Candidates can text "JOBFAIR" to 40458 for more information