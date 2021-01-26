WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (NASDAQ: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $50.2 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.75, compared to $36.4 million and $0.60 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, reflecting the impact from the 2020 adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard, net income available to common shareholders was $119.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $158.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, for the 2019 period. Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $50.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, as compared to $45.5 million and $0.75 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income available to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $127.1 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, as compared to $171.8 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 50,593

$ 0.76

$ 45,478

$ 0.75

$ 127,083

$ 1.88

$ 171,827

$ 3.06 Less: After tax restructuring and merger-

related expenses(2)

(383)

(0.01)

(9,102)

(0.15)

(7,683)

(0.11)

(12,954)

(0.23) Net income available to common

shareholders (GAAP)

$ 50,210

$ 0.75

$ 36,376

$ 0.60

$ 119,400

$ 1.77

$ 158,873

$ 2.83 (1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items. (2)For 2020, after tax merger-related expenses totaled $5.1 million, and after tax restructuring expenses from financial center optimization totaled $2.6 million.

On November 22, 2019, WesBanco consummated the merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("OLBK"), a bank holding company headquartered in Bowie, MD with approximately $3.0 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for OLBK have been included in WesBanco's results from the merger consummation date.

WesBanco believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure) provides a more comparable year-over-year measure as it removes the impact of the new CECL accounting standard implemented earlier this year. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 14.2% year-over-year to $64.8 million compared to $56.8 million for the prior period. On the same basis, pre-tax, pre-provision income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, increased 18.9% year-over-year to $262.5 million compared to $220.8 million last year. In addition, on the same basis, the return on average assets was 1.56% for the three month and 1.60% for the twelve month periods ending December 31, 2020. WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

WesBanco is a well-capitalized financial institution with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet

Strong year-over-year growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure) for both the quarter and annual periods

Total loan growth was 5.1% year-over-year, driven by WesBanco's support of small businesses impacted by the pandemic

Total loan growth includes nearly 6,850 loans remaining from the first rounds of the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") totaling approximately $726.3 million



Commercial & industrial loan growth was 2.2% year-over-year, excluding SBA PPP loans

Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, was 20.8% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits

Trust assets under management totaled a record $5.0 billion , driven by both market appreciation and organic growth

, driven by both market appreciation and organic growth Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.38% (non-GAAP measure)

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the four quarters prior to the current earnings period)

and (based upon the four quarters prior to the current earnings period) Subsequent to year-end, on January 22, 2021 , WesBanco Bank completed its financial center optimization strategy announced during August 2020 through the consolidation of 21 financial centers into nearby locations and the conversion of one location to drive-up only

Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, commented, "2020 was a successful year for WesBanco, as measured by the more than ten thousand individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits we assisted as they navigated through the pandemic. I am extremely proud of how our employees have responded this past year, from keeping our financial centers open throughout, working around the clock closing PPP loans to our commercial customers, and providing charitable donations to support those in need. These actions speak loudly to our community bank roots."

Mr. Clossin added, "Solid execution on our well-defined, long-term strategies allowed us to generate record annual pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $263 million, when excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, during 2020. In addition, we remained a well-capitalized financial institution, completed a preferred stock offering during August 2020 that was over-subscribed, and increased our allowance for credit losses. Through our diversified growth engines supported by our strong teams and a continued focus on operating costs, we believe we are well-positioned for long-term success, and remain positive about our opportunities for the upcoming year."

Financial Center Optimization Strategy

Reflecting the current operating environment and increased utilization of digital services, WesBanco previously announced a plan to accelerate its financial center optimization strategy across Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. On October 30, two centers were consolidated and another converted to drive-up only. Recently, on January 22, 2021, 21 additional centers were consolidated into nearby locations and another converted to drive-up only. The anticipated cost savings of approximately $6.0 to $6.5 million, approximately half of which will be utilized for growth and digital infrastructure initiatives, remain on plan to be phased-in during the first half of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $10.8 billion as of December 31, 2020 increased 5.1% when compared to the prior year period due primarily to participation in the SBA PPP. During the fourth quarter, approximately 331 customers applied for and received forgiveness of their SBA PPP loans totaling $113.0 million.

Total deposits increased 13.0% year-over-year to $12.4 billion due primarily to CARES Act stimulus funds received and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $0.4 million reduction in certificates of deposit. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 20.8% year-over-year, driven by a 25.8% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 56% of total deposits.

Credit Quality

As of December 31, 2020, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained low for the quarter and year-to-date periods at two and six basis points, respectively. Pandemic-related loan deferrals, under the CARES Act, have declined to $171.1 million, or 1.6% of total loans, as of December 31, with approximately $150 million of this total related to the hospitality industry.

Reflecting improved macroeconomic factors in the CECL calculation, the allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 was $185.8 million, or 1.72% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.85% of total portfolio loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.37% of total loans. The provision for credit losses was a negative $0.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Criticized and classified loan balances increased to 4.59% of total portfolio loans due to the fourth quarter net downgrades of $133.3 million of hospitality loans as a result of reduced occupancy and debt service coverage from the current pandemic-driven environment. These downgraded loans may have received current or prior CARES Act qualifying loan deferrals, and had an average loan-to-value of approximately 60%, the majority of which are pre-pandemic, as well as strong guarantor support. The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act ("Economic Aid Act"), which became law on December 27, 2020, added a new Second Draw PPP loan program that provides additional assistance to borrowers who previously received a SBA PPP loan. Included in this new authorization, hotels may be eligible for a forgivable loan up to three and one half times their average monthly payroll.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020 was consistent with the third quarter's 3.31% but, decreased 24 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment from the five decreases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate, totaling 225 basis points, from July 2019 through March 2020, as well as a flattening of the yield curve. Reflecting the significantly lower interest rate environment, we aggressively reduced our deposit rates throughout the year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 40 basis points year-over-year to 23 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, we lowered the cost of borrowings 29 basis points year-over-year as we reduced fourth quarter average FHLB borrowings by $0.5 billion, or 41.8%, year-over-year to $0.7 billion, which have a remaining average life of less than one year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by 16 basis points, as compared to 22 basis points in the prior year period and 18 basis points during the third quarter of 2020. Lastly, the funding of SBA PPP loans benefited the fourth quarter of 2020 net interest margin by a net two basis points, and will positively impact the net interest margin as the loans are forgiven during the next couple of quarters.

Net interest income increased $12.7 million, or 11.9%, during the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the same quarter of 2019, reflecting a 19.8% increase in average total earning assets driven by the OLBK acquisition, partially offset by the lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, and lower related accretion from purchase accounting. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income increased $79.6 million, or 19.9%, despite an overall lower net interest margin, due to higher average total earning assets as discussed for the three-month period comparison, primarily from the OLBK acquisition.

Non-Interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2020, non-interest income of $32.7 million increased $1.9 million, or 6.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by mortgage banking income, which was partially offset by lower service charges on deposits. Reflecting the low interest rate environment and organic growth, mortgage banking fees increased $2.5 million, or 84.0%, compared to the prior year period, as residential mortgage origination dollar volume increased approximately 75% year-over-year, with roughly 65% of those originations sold into the secondary market. Service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with CARES Act stimulus and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.

Non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, increased $11.5 million, or 9.8%, to $128.2 million due primarily to the items discussed above, as well as higher commercial customer loan swap-related income and lower electronic banking fees due to the limitation on interchange fees for debit card processing. Loan swap-related income for the year was $6.1 million, an increase of $2.7 million year-over-year, reflecting commercial loan customer demand in the current rate environment. The limitation on interchange fees, due to the Durbin amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank Act"), which took effect for WesBanco during the third quarter of 2019, negatively impacted fee income by approximately $5.4 million as compared to the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs, employee headcount, and marketing expenses. Despite an approximate 25% increase in size due to the OLBK acquisition, as well as the significantly lower interest rate environment, these strong efforts are demonstrated by efficiency ratios of 57.06% and 56.38% for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $6.6 million, or 8.1%, to $87.6 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to additional staffing and financial center locations from the OLBK acquisition and the mid-year annual salary increases, partially offset by discretionary cost controls resulting from the pandemic and planned cost savings from the OLBK merger.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the twelve months of 2020 increased $49.3 million, or 16.7%, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the reasons as discussed for the three-month period. In addition, FDIC insurance expense increased $5.8 million, or 295.4%, due to a higher assessment rate associated with our larger asset level, as well as the recording of a $3.1 million assessment credit in the prior year period.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, enhanced by a $150 million preferred stock capital raise during August 2020, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2020, Tier I leverage was 10.51%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 14.72%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.40%, and total risk-based capital was 17.57%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10150966. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27, and end at 12 a.m. ET on February 10. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2020, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A and under "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of WesBanco's March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2020 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 114,582

$ 105,879

8.2

$ 465,677

$ 393,166

18.4

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 10,892

16,586

(34.3)

53,594

65,648

(18.4)



Tax-exempt 4,059

4,563

(11.0)

16,999

20,006

(15.0)





Total interest and dividends on securities 14,951

21,149

(29.3)

70,593

85,654

(17.6)

Other interest income 945

1,281

(26.2)

5,007

5,433

(7.8) Total interest and dividend income 130,478

128,309

1.7

541,277

484,253

11.8 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 1,099

4,054

(72.9)

7,069

16,805

(57.9)

Money market deposits 678

2,143

(68.4)

4,616

8,024

(42.5)

Savings deposits 280

935

(70.1)

1,802

2,995

(39.8)

Certificates of deposit 2,797

3,800

(26.4)

13,562

15,631

(13.2)





Total interest expense on deposits 4,854

10,932

(55.6)

27,049

43,455

(37.8)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,719

7,279

(48.9)

24,701

26,548

(7.0)

Other short-term borrowings 275

1,009

(72.7)

1,729

5,401

(68.0)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,918

2,125

(9.7)

8,318

8,945

(7.0)





Total interest expense 10,766

21,345

(49.6)

61,797

84,349

(26.7) Net interest income 119,712

106,964

11.9

479,480

399,904

19.9

Provision for credit losses (209)

1,824

NM

107,741

11,198

NM Net interest income after provision for credit losses 119,921

105,140

14.1

371,739

388,706

(4.4) Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,754

6,699

0.8

26,335

26,579

(0.9)

Service charges on deposits 5,671

7,171

(20.9)

21,943

26,974

(18.7)

Electronic banking fees 4,424

4,336

2.0

17,524

22,634

(22.6)

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,402

1,393

0.6

6,189

6,990

(11.5)

Bank-owned life insurance 1,750

1,882

(7.0)

7,359

5,913

24.5

Mortgage banking income 5,442

2,957

84.0

22,736

8,219

176.6

Net securities gains 691

520

32.9

4,268

4,320

(1.2)

Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets 18

61

(70.5)

103

732

(85.9)

Other income 6,553

5,819

12.6

21,728

14,355

51.4





Total non-interest income 32,705

30,838

6.1

128,185

116,716

9.8 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 39,140

36,984

5.8

153,166

132,485

15.6

Employee benefits 10,608

9,894

7.2

41,723

39,313

6.1

Net occupancy 6,771

6,162

9.9

27,580

22,505

22.6

Equipment 6,810

5,570

22.3

24,801

20,494

21.0

Marketing 1,675

2,059

(18.6)

5,957

6,062

(1.7)

FDIC insurance 1,278

668

91.3

7,734

1,956

295.4

Amortization of intangible assets 3,327

2,916

14.1

13,411

10,340

29.7

Restructuring and merger-related expense 484

11,522

(95.8)

9,725

16,397

(40.7)

Other operating expenses 17,976

16,781

7.1

70,748

62,656

12.9





Total non-interest expense 88,069

92,556

(4.8)

354,845

312,208

13.7 Income before provision for income taxes 64,557

43,422

48.7

145,079

193,214

(24.9)

Provision for income taxes 11,703

7,046

66.1

23,035

34,341

(32.9) Net Income 52,854

36,376

45.3

122,044

158,873

(23.2) Preferred stock dividends 2,644

-

100.0

2,644

-

100.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 36,376

38.0

$ 119,400

$ 158,873

(24.8)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 120,790

$ 108,177

11.7

$ 483,999

$ 405,222

19.4





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.75

$ 0.60

25.0

$ 1.78

$ 2.83

(37.1) Net income per common share - diluted 0.75

0.60

25.0

1.77

2.83

(37.5) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.76

0.75

1.3

1.88

3.06

(38.6) Dividends declared 0.32

0.31

3.2

1.28

1.24

3.2 Book value (period end) 38.84

38.24

1.6

38.84

38.24

1.6 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.75

21.55

0.9

21.75

21.55

- Average common shares outstanding - basic 67,238,005

60,461,325

11.2

67,260,796

56,108,084

19.9 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,304,442

60,562,366

11.1

67,310,584

56,214,364

19.7 Period end common shares outstanding 67,254,706

67,824,428

(0.8)

67,254,706

67,824,428

(0.8) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

-

100.0

150,000

-

100.0





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









































NM - Not Meaningful























WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

















2020

2019

% Change

















































Return on average assets







0.73 % 1.24 % (41.13) %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 0.77

1.34

(42.54)













Return on average equity







4.50

7.49

(39.92)













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 4.79

8.11

(40.94)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





8.61

14.01

(38.54)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 9.12

15.10

(39.60)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





8.94

14.01

(36.19)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 9.47

15.10

(37.28)













Yield on earning assets (2)







3.80

4.37

(13.04)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.63

1.05

(40.00)













Net interest spread (2)







3.17

3.32

(4.52)













Net interest margin (2)







3.37

3.62

(6.91)













Efficiency (1) (2)









56.38

56.68

(0.53)













Average loans to average deposits





91.66

88.59

3.47













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.06

0.09

(33.33)













Effective income tax rate







15.88

17.77

(10.64)









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

















2020

2020

2020

2020

2019









































Return on average assets







1.21 % 0.98 % 0.11 % 0.60 % 1.04 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1.22

1.05

0.12

0.70

1.30





Return on average equity







7.28

6.17

0.69

3.63

6.20





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 7.33

6.60

0.75

4.26

7.75





Return on average tangible equity (1)





13.18

11.56

1.98

7.07

11.53





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 13.28

12.31

2.08

8.18

14.24





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





14.49

12.21

1.98

7.07

11.53





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding









.













after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 14.60

13.00

2.08

8.18

14.24





Yield on earning assets (2)







3.61

3.66

3.75

4.19

4.25





Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.45

0.53

0.63

0.91

0.99





Net interest spread (2)







3.16

3.13

3.12

3.28

3.26





Net interest margin (2)







3.31

3.31

3.32

3.54

3.55





Efficiency (1) (2)









57.06

55.23

55.57

57.69

58.29





Average loans to average deposits





89.64

90.88

91.87

94.61

90.78





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.02

(0.00)

0.07

0.18

0.20





Effective income tax rate







18.13

15.66

0.93

13.40

16.23





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 5,025,565

$ 4,649,054

$ 4,487,042

$ 4,082,141

$ 4,719,966









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt









loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheets

December 31,



September 30, September 30, 2020 Assets



2020

2019

% Change 2020 to December 31, 2020 Cash and due from banks

$ 184,361

$ 182,905

0.8 $ 215,982 (14.6) Due from banks - interest bearing

721,086

51,891

NM 544,284 32.5 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

13,047

12,343

5.7 12,516 4.2

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,978,136

2,393,558

(17.4) 2,045,924 (3.3)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $768,183; $874,523

















and $782,401, respectively)

731,212

851,753

(14.2) 746,767 (2.1)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(326)

-

(100.0) (461) 29.3

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

730,886

851,753

(14.2) 746,306 (2.1)



Total securities

2,722,069

3,257,654

(16.4) 2,804,746 (2.9) Loans held for sale

168,378

43,013

291.5 134,151 25.5 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,705,392

5,725,008

(0.3) 5,708,648 (0.1)

Commercial and industrial

2,407,438

1,644,699

46.4 2,507,235 (4.0)

Residential real estate

1,720,961

1,873,647

(8.1) 1,798,019 (4.3)

Home equity

646,387

649,678

(0.5) 647,052 (0.1)

Consumer

309,055

374,953

(17.6) 328,592 (5.9) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,789,233

10,267,985

5.1 10,989,546 (1.8) Allowance for credit losses - loans (1)

(185,827)

(52,429)

(254.4) (185,109) (0.4)



Net portfolio loans

10,603,406

10,215,556

3.8 10,804,437 (1.9) Premises and equipment, net

249,421

261,014

(4.4) 248,491 0.4 Accrued interest receivable

66,790

43,648

53.0 65,023 2.7 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,163,091

1,149,153

1.2 1,165,566 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

306,038

299,516

2.2 304,288 0.6 Other assets

240,970

215,762

11.7 265,172 (9.1) Total Assets

$ 16,425,610

$ 15,720,112

4.5 $ 16,552,140 (0.8)























Liabilities















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,070,835

$ 3,178,270

28.1 $ 4,073,305 (0.1)

Interest bearing demand

2,839,536

2,316,855

22.6 2,633,601 7.8

Money market

1,685,927

1,518,314

11.0 1,619,410 4.1

Savings deposits

2,214,565

1,934,647

14.5 2,167,597 2.2

Certificates of deposit

1,618,510

2,055,920

(21.3) 1,707,512 (5.2)



Total deposits

12,429,373

11,004,006

13.0 12,201,425 1.9 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

549,003

1,415,615

(61.2) 794,621 (30.9) Other short-term borrowings

241,950

282,362

(14.3) 381,909 (36.6) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,291

199,869

(3.8) 192,150 0.1



Total borrowings

983,244

1,897,846

(48.2) 1,368,680 (28.2) Accrued interest payable

4,314

8,077

(46.6) 5,014 (14.0) Other liabilities

251,942

216,262

16.5 244,055 3.2 Total Liabilities

13,668,873

13,126,191

4.1 13,819,174 (1.1)























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2020 and 2019, respectively;















150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,

















liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

















and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively.

144,484

-

100.0 144,529 (0.0) Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

















2020 and 2019, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,078,116 and 68,081,306 shares

















issued, respectively; 67,254,706, 67,824,428 and 67,216,012 shares

141,834

141,827

0.0 141,834 -

outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,634,815

1,636,966

(0.1) 1,634,172 0.0 Retained earnings

831,688

824,694

0.8 802,892 3.6 Treasury stock ( 826,600, 253,688 and 865,294 shares - at cost, respectively)

(25,949)

(9,463)

(174.2) (27,403) 5.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income

31,359

1,201

NM 38,301 (18.1) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,494)

(1,304)

(14.6) (1,359) (9.9) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,756,737

2,593,921

6.3 2,732,966 0.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,425,610

$ 15,720,112

4.5 $ 16,552,140 (0.8)















































(1) Allowance for credit losses - loans as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 includes a day 1 adjustment of $41.4 million due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

























NM - Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.



































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





























Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,













2020 2019



2020 2019











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing



$ 661,696 0.12 %

$ 67,820 2.00 %

$ 548,078 0.21 %

$ 71,312 2.41 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)



11,056,512 4.12



8,842,437 4.75



10,874,763 4.28



7,991,107 4.92

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







2,144,038 2.02



2,474,024 2.68



2,281,905 2.35



2,366,631 2.77

Tax-exempt (3)







594,559 3.44



655,443 3.52



616,808 3.49



722,388 3.51

Total securities







2,738,597 2.33



3,129,467 2.86



2,898,713 2.59



3,089,019 2.95

Other earning assets







42,797 6.91



59,750 6.31



60,054 6.38



53,919 6.89

Total earning assets (3)



14,499,602 3.61 %

12,099,474 4.25 %

14,381,608 3.80 %

11,205,357 4.37 % Other assets







2,047,159





1,819,956





2,061,096





1,648,563



Total Assets







$ 16,546,761





$ 13,919,430





$ 16,442,704





$ 12,853,920











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits



$ 2,730,976 0.16 %

$ 2,224,423 0.72 %

$ 2,572,248 0.27 %

$ 2,155,211 0.78 % Money market accounts





1,672,597 0.16



1,291,999 0.66



1,611,135 0.29



1,165,346 0.69

Savings deposits







2,181,804 0.05



1,799,617 0.21



2,084,576 0.09



1,705,858 0.18

Certificates of deposit





1,663,558 0.67



1,613,060 0.93



1,814,693 0.75



1,442,745 1.08

Total interest bearing deposits



8,248,935 0.23



6,929,099 0.63



8,082,652 0.33



6,469,160 0.67

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



691,183 2.14



1,188,220 2.43



1,135,934 2.17



1,074,715 2.47

Other borrowings







342,659 0.32



304,554 1.31



357,100 0.48



317,585 1.70

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



192,200 3.97



174,067 4.84



193,693 4.29



170,983 5.23

Total interest bearing liabilities



9,474,977 0.45 %

8,595,940 0.99 %

9,769,379 0.63 %

8,032,443 1.05 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,084,889





2,811,367





3,781,583





2,550,864



Other liabilities







241,959





183,002





240,340





150,618



Shareholders' equity







2,744,936





2,329,121





2,651,402





2,119,995



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 16,546,761





$ 13,919,430





$ 16,442,704





$ 12,853,920



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.16 %



3.26 %



3.17 %



3.32 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.31 %



3.55 %



3.37 %



3.62 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $6.7 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and were $16.2 million and $1.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As part of loan fees for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, PPP loan fees were $5.7 million and $13.4 million. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $4.6 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and was $17.0 million and $17.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.5 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and was $9.5 million and $2.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.











(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.



WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, Interest and dividend income 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Loans, including fees $ 114,582

$ 116,524

$ 115,068

$ 119,503

$ 105,879

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 10,892

11,669

14,047

16,986

16,586



Tax-exempt 4,059

4,182

4,302

4,456

4,563





Total interest and dividends on securities 14,951

15,851

18,349

21,442

21,149

Other interest income 945

1,282

1,277

1,503

1,281 Total interest and dividend income 130,478

133,657

134,694

142,448

128,309 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 1,099

1,225

1,350

3,393

4,054

Money market deposits 678

707

879

2,352

2,143

Savings deposits 280

303

297

923

935

Certificates of deposit 2,797

3,197

3,514

4,054

3,800





Total interest expense on deposits 4,854

5,432

6,040

10,723

10,932

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,719

5,457

7,293

8,232

7,279

Other short-term borrowings 275

304

279

870

1,009

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,918

1,871

2,069

2,461

2,125





Total interest expense 10,766

13,064

15,681

22,286

21,345 Net interest income 119,712

120,593

119,013

120,162

106,964

Provision for credit losses (209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 119,921

104,305

57,172

90,341

105,140 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,754

6,426

6,202

6,952

6,699

Service charges on deposits 5,671

5,332

4,323

6,617

7,171

Electronic banking fees 4,424

4,780

4,066

4,254

4,336

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,402

1,725

1,384

1,679

1,393

Bank-owned life insurance 1,750

2,088

1,752

1,769

1,882

Mortgage banking income 5,442

8,488

7,531

1,276

2,957

Net securities gains 691

787

1,299

1,491

520

Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 18

-19

-66

169

61

Other income 6,553

5,005

6,369

3,802

5,819





Total non-interest income 32,705

34,612

32,860

28,009

30,838 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 39,140

38,342

36,773

38,910

36,984

Employee benefits 10,608

10,604

10,138

10,373

9,894

Net occupancy 6,771

7,092

6,634

7,084

6,162

Equipment 6,810

6,229

5,722

6,039

5,570

Marketing 1,675

1,577

1,567

1,138

2,059

FDIC insurance 1,278

1,948

2,395

2,113

668

Amortization of intangible assets 3,327

3,346

3,365

3,374

2,916

Restructuring and merger-related expense 484

3,608

468

5,164

11,522

Other operating expenses 17,976

17,198

18,440

17,138

16,781





Total non-interest expense 88,069

89,943

85,502

91,333

92,556 Income before provision for income taxes 64,557

48,974

4,530

27,017

43,422

Provision for income taxes 11,703

7,669

42

3,621

7,046 Net Income

52,854

41,305

4,488

23,396

36,376 Preferred stock dividends 2,644

-

-

-

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 120,790

$ 121,705

$ 120,156

$ 121,346

$ 108,177

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 0.07

$ 0.34

$ 0.60 Net income per common share - diluted 0.75

0.61

0.07

0.34

0.60 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.76

0.66

0.07

0.40

0.75 Dividends declared 0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.31 Book value (period end) 38.84

38.51

38.23

38.56

38.24 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.75

21.39

21.10

21.36

21.55 Average common shares outstanding - basic 67,238,005

67,214,759

67,104,828

67,486,550

60,461,325 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,304,442

67,269,303

67,181,756

67,587,446

60,562,366 Period end common shares outstanding 67,254,706

67,216,012

67,211,192

67,058,155

67,824,428 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

-

- Full time equivalent employees 2,612

2,618

2,676

2,703

2,705



















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Asset quality data

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$ 3,927

$ 4,191

$ 5,105

$ 5,434

$ 5,431



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,828

1,818

1,339

1,571

1,422





Other non-accrual loans

35,052

35,448

34,119

32,796

43,491





Total non-accrual loans

36,880

37,266

35,458

34,367

44,913





Total non-performing loans

40,807

41,457

40,563

39,801

50,344



Other real estate and repossessed assets

549

738

1,212

1,083

4,178





Total non-performing assets

$ 41,356

$ 42,195

$ 41,775

$ 40,884

$ 54,522





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 31,596

$ 17,338

$ 30,595

$ 32,805

$ 36,330



Loans past due 90 days or more

8,846

10,170

36,903

14,287

11,613





Total past due loans

$ 40,442

$ 27,508

$ 67,498

$ 47,092

$ 47,943





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 362,295

$ 248,264

$ 148,580

$ 120,801

$ 118,959



Classified loans

132,650

108,594

98,127

95,162

103,519





Total criticized and classified loans

$ 494,945

$ 356,858

$ 246,707

$ 215,963

$ 222,478





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.35 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.08

0.09

0.33

0.14

0.11

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.38

0.38

0.37

0.38

0.49

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.39

0.53

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.25

0.26

0.25

0.26

0.35

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 4.59

3.25

2.23

2.09

2.17





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans (4)

$ 185,827

$ 185,109

$ 168,475

$ 114,272

$ 52,429

Provision for credit losses (5)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 524

(133)

1,942

4,716

4,476





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.02 % (0.00) % 0.07 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.72 % 1.68 % 1.52 % 1.10 % 0.51 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.65 % 1.10 % 0.51 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 4.55 x 4.47 x 4.15 x 2.87 x 1.04 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

2.29 x 2.68 x 1.56 x 1.32 x 0.53 x































































Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,









2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.51 % 10.18 % 9.09 % 9.64 % 11.30 % Tier I risk-based capital

14.72

14.29

12.59

12.51

12.89

Total risk-based capital

17.57

17.18

15.33

14.83

15.12

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

13.40

12.99

12.59

12.51

12.89

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 16.59

15.92

15.57

16.43

16.73

Tangible equity to tangible assets (6)

10.52

10.27

9.09

9.65

10.02

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 9.58

9.33

9.09

9.65

10.02

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) Total portfolio loans includes $726.3 million of PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.

















(4) Excludes the allowance for credit losses - loan commitments, which is included in other liabilities, of $9.5 million, $10.8 million and $10.7 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





(5) The provision for credit losses includes ($1.3) million, $0.1 million and $5.1 million for loan commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





(6) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Page 11 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020 2019 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 119,400 $ 158,873

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 383

2,850

370

4,080

9,102

7,683 12,954

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 50,593

44,155

4,858

27,476

45,478

127,083 171,827

































Average total assets

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,719,717

$ 16,715,211

$ 15,784,939

$ 13,919,430

$ 16,442,704 $ 12,853,920































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.22%

1.05%

0.12%

0.70%

1.30%

0.77% 1.34%































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 119,400 $ 158,873

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 383

2,850

370

4,080

9,102

7,683 12,954

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 50,593

44,155

4,858

27,476

45,478

127,083 171,827

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,651,402 2,119,995































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 7.33%

6.60%

0.75%

4.26%

7.75%

4.79% 8.11%































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 119,400 $ 158,873

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,628

2,643

2,658

2,665

2,304

10,595 8,169

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 52,838

43,948

7,146

26,061

38,680

129,995 167,042

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,651,402 2,119,995

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

(997,658)

(1,141,528) (927,974)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,509,874 $ 1,192,021































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 13.18%

11.56%

1.98%

7.07%

11.53%

8.61% 14.01%

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,453,363 $ 1,192,021 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 14.49%

12.21%

1.98%

7.07%

11.53%

8.94% 14.01%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 119,400 $ 158,873

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 383

2,850

370

4,080

9,102

7,683 12,954

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,628

2,643

2,658

2,665

2,304

10,595 8,169

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 53,221

46,798

7,516

30,141

47,782

137,678 179,996

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,651,402 2,119,995

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

(997,658)

(1,141,528) (927,974)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,509,874 $ 1,192,021































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 13.28%

12.31%

2.08%

8.18%

14.24%

9.12% 15.10%

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,453,363 $ 1,192,021 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 14.60%

13.00%

2.08%

8.18%

14.24%

9.47% 15.10%































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 88,069

$ 89,943

$ 85,502

$ 91,333

$ 92,556

$ 354,845 $ 312,208

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (484)

(3,608)

(468)

(5,164)

(11,522)

(9,725) (16,397)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 87,585

86,335

85,034

86,169

81,034

345,120 295,811

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 120,790

121,705

120,156

121,346

108,177

483,999 405,222

Non-interest income

32,705

34,612

32,860

28,009

30,838

128,185 116,716

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 153,495

$ 156,317

$ 153,016

$ 149,355

$ 139,015

$ 612,184 $ 521,938

Efficiency Ratio

57.06%

55.23%

55.57%

57.69%

58.29%

56.38% 56.68%































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 119,400 $ 158,873

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 383

2,850

370

4,080

9,102

7,683 12,954 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 50,593

$ 44,155

$ 4,858

$ 27,476

$ 45,478

$ 127,083 $ 171,827































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 0.07

$ 0.35

$ 0.60

$ 1.77 $ 2.83

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.01

0.05

(0.00)

0.06

0.15

0.11 0.23 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.76

$ 0.66

$ 0.07

$ 0.41

$ 0.75

$ 1.88 $ 3.06







































































Period End













Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,













2020

2020

2020

2020

2019





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,756,737

$ 2,732,966

$ 2,569,521

$ 2,586,060

$ 2,593,921







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

(1,132,262)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,529)

-

-

-







Tangible common equity

1,463,092

1,437,498

1,417,998

1,432,027

1,461,659







































Common shares outstanding 67,254,706

67,216,012

67,211,192

67,058,155

67,824,428





































Tangible book value per share

$ 21.75

$ 21.39

$ 21.10

$ 21.36

$ 21.55





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,756,737

$ 2,732,966

$ 2,569,521

$ 2,586,060

$ 2,593,921







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

(1,132,262)







Tangible equity

1,607,576

1,582,027

1,417,998

1,432,027

1,461,659







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,529)





-

-







Tangible common equity

1,463,092

1,437,498

1,417,998

1,432,027

1,461,659







































Total assets



16,425,610

16,552,140

16,755,395

15,995,572

15,720,112







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

(1,132,262)







Tangible assets

$ 15,276,449

$ 15,401,201

$ 15,603,872

$ 14,841,539

$ 14,587,850





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.52%

10.27%

9.09%

9.65%

10.02%





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.58%

9.33%

9.09%

9.65%

10.02%





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























ADDITONAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020 2019 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 145,079 $ 193,214

Add: provision for credit losses (209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824

107,741 11,198 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 64,348

$ 65,262

$ 66,371

$ 56,838

$ 45,246

$ 252,820 $ 204,412































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 145,079 $ 193,214

Add: provision for credit losses (209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824

107,741 11,198

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 484

3,608

468

5,164

11,522

9,725 16,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 64,832

$ 68,870

$ 66,839

$ 62,002

$ 56,768

$ 262,545 $ 220,809































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 145,079 $ 193,214

Add: provision for credit losses (209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824

107,741 11,198

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 484

3,608

468

5,164

11,522

9,725 16,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 64,832

68,870

66,839

62,002

56,768

262,545 220,809

































Average total assets

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,719,717

$ 16,715,211

$ 15,784,939

$ 13,919,430

$ 16,442,704 $ 12,853,920































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.56%

1.64%

1.61%

1.58%

1.62%

1.60% 1.72%































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 145,079 $ 193,214

Add: provision for credit losses (209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824

107,741 11,198

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 484

3,608

468

5,164

11,522

9,725 16,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 64,832

68,870

66,839

62,002

56,768

262,545 220,809

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,651,402 2,119,995































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 9.40%

10.29%

10.33%

9.61%

9.67%

9.90% 10.42%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 145,079 $ 193,214

Add: provision for credit losses (209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

1,824

107,741 11,198

Add: amortization of intangibles 3,327

3,346

3,365

3,374

2,916

13,411 10,340

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 484

3,608

468

5,164

11,522

9,725 16,397 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 68,159

72,216

70,204

65,376

59,684

275,956 231,149

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,651,402 2,119,995

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

(997,658)

(1,141,528) (927,974)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,509,874 $ 1,192,021































Return on average tangible equity, excluding other items (annualized) (1) (2) 17.00%

19.00%

19.47%

17.75%

17.78%

18.28% 19.39%

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,453,363 $ 1,192,021 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding provision items (annualized) (1) (2) 18.70%

20.07%

19.47%

17.75%

17.78%

18.99% 19.39%































































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























