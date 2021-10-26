WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Oct 26, 2021, 16:32 ET
WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the period was $41.9 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.64, compared to $41.3 million and $0.61 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $180.5 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $69.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the 2020 period. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $45.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $44.2 million and $0.66 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $185.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, as compared to $76.5 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net income available to common
|
$ 45,406
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 44,155
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 185,685
|
$ 2.79
|
$ 76,489
|
$ 1.14
|
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
|
(3,529)
|
(0.06)
|
(2,850)
|
(0.05)
|
(5,167)
|
(0.08)
|
(7,300)
|
(0.11)
|
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 41,305
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 2.71
|
$ 69,189
|
$ 1.03
|
(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2021:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income ("PTPP") excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measure) was $57.8 million, which included $2.6 million of settlement costs with respect to the pending resolution of a lawsuit
- Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 57.04% (non-GAAP measure)
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 15.0% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits
- Improving macro-economic forecasts favorably impacted the provision for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, which drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- During the quarter, we purchased approximately 2.1 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations
- WesBanco Bank was named, for the second consecutive year, to Newsweek magazine's ranking of America's Best Banks, recognizing those banks that best serve their customers' needs, as well as being named the Best Big Bank in the state of West Virginia
- Our core banking software system conversion was completed on August 2, which, among other benefits, provides enhanced digital capabilities
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the third quarter of 2021 as we continue to deliver solid pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and manage discretionary expenses," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We remain focused on ensuring a strong organization for our shareholders and will continue to appropriately return capital to them. In addition, we continue to make strategic hires across our organization and markets to enhance our ability to leverage growth opportunities once they fully return."
Mr. Clossin added, "I remain proud of our entire organization as it has remained diligently focused on serving the financial needs of our customers and communities throughout the pandemic, the re-opening of our economies, and through the completion of our core banking software system conversion. For the second year in a row, we have been named to Newsweek magazine's ranking of America's Best Banks which recognizes those institutions that best serve their customers' needs. I would also like to congratulate our Community Development team for their being nationally honored with the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award for their strong performance and outreach with our New Markets Loan Program."
Balance Sheet
Portfolio loans of $9.9 billion as of September 30, 2021 decreased 9.8% when compared to the prior year period, due primarily to forgiveness of approximately 8,140 SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans totaling $940 million and a high level of commercial real estate loan payoffs of $260 million during the third quarter of 2021. This higher level of payoffs negatively impacted total loan growth by approximately two percentage points. Further, when excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans decreased 4.9% year-over-year and 1.8% sequentially. As of September 30, approximately 3,190 SBA PPP loans for $272 million remained in the loan portfolio.
Total deposits increased 10.0% year-over-year to $13.4 billion due primarily to stimulus funds previously received by our customers and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $353.3 million reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 15.0% year-over-year, driven by a 16.5% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 58% of total deposits.
Credit Quality
As of September 30, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, for the third quarter, we realized net loan charge-offs to average loans of three basis points, on an annualized basis. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2021 was $136.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.42% of total portfolio loans. The improvements in the macroeconomic forecasts and certain qualitative factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, and a negative provision of $50.7 million for the year-to-date period.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.08% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 4 basis points sequentially and 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings creating extra liquidity, investment securities increased by $1.1 billion year-over-year and, as of September 30, 2021, represented approximately 23% of total assets. Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources. We have reduced all posted deposit rates, including certificates of deposit, throughout the past year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 12 basis points year-over-year to 14 basis points for the third quarter of 2021, or 9 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. Furthermore, we continued to reduce our average FHLB borrowings to $0.3 billion, down 71.3% from the prior year, which lowered the cost of these borrowings by 53 basis points year-over-year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 10 basis points, as compared to 18 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of existing and funding of new SBA PPP loans benefited the third quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 14 basis points, as compared to a net 2 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income decreased $5.3 million, or 4.4%, during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on new investment securities purchased, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income decreased $12.2 million, or 3.4%, due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $32.8 million decreased $1.9 million, or 5.4%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $3.9 million, or 46.2%, from the record level recorded in the prior year period. While residential mortgage originations of $382 million continued to be strong during the quarter, as compared to $394 million last year, the amount sold in the secondary market decreased from 75% last year to approximately 40%, as we continued efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Trust fees increased $0.9 million, or 13.4%, primarily from net organic growth during the quarter. Electronic banking fees increased $0.6 million, or 13.5%, as we transitioned to adjusted settlement processes of a new third-party digital banking service provider. Lastly, other income decreased $1.0 million, or 19.4%, due to lower loan swap-related income and the sale of the debit card sponsorship business earlier this year.
Non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased $6.6 million, or 6.9%. The net gain on other real estate owned and other assets of $5.0 million was primarily due to a gain earned during the second quarter on an investment made by WesBanco's Community Development Corporation in a start-up firm more than ten years ago that was recently acquired by a public company. In addition, mortgage banking fees decreased $0.6 million, or 3.7%, compared to the prior year period, net of year-to-date fair value loss adjustments of $1.0 million, while service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with the three rounds of stimulus to-date and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.
Non-Interest Expense
Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs and full-time equivalent employee counts, as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 57.04%. Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $3.9 million, or 4.5%, to $90.2 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $2.6 million of settlement costs with respect to the pending resolution of a lawsuit, included within other operating expenses, and higher salary expense. Salaries and wages increased $1.2 million, or 3.0%, due to higher incentive compensation expense of $1.8 million, reflecting increased business growth and financial performance as compared to the pandemic-impacted prior year, which more than offset lower year-over-year salary expense of approximately $0.9 million. In addition, employee benefits for the third quarter of $10.7 million, as compared to $10.6 million last year, included an additional $1.4 million from higher employee health insurance claims offset by lower pension and deferred compensation expenses. Equipment and software expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 22.2%, year-over-year due to increased asset size, increased usage of digital banking services, and SBA PPP loan forgiveness. Lastly, FDIC insurance expense decreased $0.7 million, or 37.0%, year-over-year due to improved risk factors.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2021 increased just $0.8 million, or 0.3%, compared to the prior year period. The primary drivers of this slight increase were higher equipment and software costs and legal settlement costs mentioned above and higher marketing expense from product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increases were mostly offset by lower FDIC insurance from a refund received last quarter and improved risk factors, lower salaries and wages from financial center closures during the past year, and lower amortization of intangible asset expense.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.10%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 14.18%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.91%, and total risk-based capital was 16.38%.
During the third quarter of 2021, WesBanco repurchased 2,138,515 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $71.3 million. As of September 30, 2021, approximately 2.96 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on August 26, 2021, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 206 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 5
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 103,206
|
$ 116,524
|
(11.4)
|
$ 318,532
|
$ 351,095
|
(9.3)
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
13,481
|
11,669
|
15.5
|
37,467
|
42,702
|
(12.3)
|
Tax-exempt
|
4,063
|
4,182
|
(2.8)
|
11,925
|
12,940
|
(7.8)
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
17,544
|
15,851
|
10.7
|
49,392
|
55,642
|
(11.2)
|
Other interest income
|
628
|
1,282
|
(51.0)
|
1,836
|
4,062
|
(54.8)
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
121,378
|
133,657
|
(9.2)
|
369,760
|
410,799
|
(10.0)
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
815
|
1,225
|
(33.5)
|
2,859
|
5,970
|
(52.1)
|
Money market deposits
|
350
|
707
|
(50.5)
|
1,488
|
3,937
|
(62.2)
|
Savings deposits
|
244
|
303
|
(19.5)
|
769
|
1,523
|
(49.5)
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,726
|
3,197
|
(46.0)
|
6,122
|
10,765
|
(43.1)
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
3,135
|
5,432
|
(42.3)
|
11,238
|
22,195
|
(49.4)
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
1,192
|
5,457
|
(78.2)
|
5,387
|
20,982
|
(74.3)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
33
|
304
|
(89.1)
|
192
|
1,454
|
(86.8)
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
1,743
|
1,871
|
(6.8)
|
5,336
|
6,400
|
(16.6)
|
Total interest expense
|
6,103
|
13,064
|
(53.3)
|
22,153
|
51,031
|
(56.6)
|
Net interest income
|
115,275
|
120,593
|
(4.4)
|
347,607
|
359,768
|
(3.4)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
16,288
|
(110.6)
|
(50,714)
|
107,949
|
(147.0)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
117,005
|
104,305
|
12.2
|
398,321
|
251,819
|
58.2
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
7,289
|
6,426
|
13.4
|
22,069
|
19,580
|
12.7
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,050
|
5,332
|
13.5
|
15,820
|
16,272
|
(2.8)
|
Electronic banking fees
|
5,427
|
4,780
|
13.5
|
14,853
|
13,100
|
13.4
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
1,965
|
1,725
|
13.9
|
5,318
|
4,787
|
11.1
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
2,656
|
2,088
|
27.2
|
6,072
|
5,609
|
8.3
|
Mortgage banking income
|
4,563
|
8,488
|
(46.2)
|
16,656
|
17,295
|
(3.7)
|
Net securities (losses) gains
|
(15)
|
787
|
(101.9)
|
740
|
3,577
|
(79.3)
|
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
|
785
|
(19)
|
NM
|
4,974
|
84
|
NM
|
Other income
|
4,035
|
5,005
|
(19.4)
|
15,574
|
15,177
|
2.6
|
Total non-interest income
|
32,755
|
34,612
|
(5.4)
|
102,076
|
95,481
|
6.9
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
39,497
|
38,342
|
3.0
|
113,822
|
114,025
|
(0.2)
|
Employee benefits
|
10,658
|
10,604
|
0.5
|
30,191
|
31,115
|
(3.0)
|
Net occupancy
|
6,825
|
7,092
|
(3.8)
|
20,430
|
20,809
|
(1.8)
|
Equipment and software
|
7,609
|
6,229
|
22.2
|
21,654
|
17,991
|
20.4
|
Marketing
|
1,848
|
1,577
|
17.2
|
6,033
|
4,282
|
40.9
|
FDIC insurance
|
1,227
|
1,948
|
(37.0)
|
2,690
|
6,456
|
(58.3)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,854
|
3,346
|
(14.7)
|
8,622
|
10,085
|
(14.5)
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
4,467
|
3,608
|
23.8
|
6,540
|
9,241
|
(29.2)
|
Other operating expenses
|
19,716
|
17,197
|
14.6
|
54,858
|
52,775
|
3.9
|
Total non-interest expense
|
94,701
|
89,943
|
5.3
|
264,840
|
266,779
|
(0.7)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
55,059
|
48,974
|
12.4
|
235,557
|
80,521
|
192.5
|
Provision for income taxes
|
10,651
|
7,669
|
38.9
|
47,445
|
11,332
|
318.7
|
Net Income
|
44,408
|
41,305
|
7.5
|
188,112
|
69,189
|
171.9
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,531
|
-
|
100.0
|
7,594
|
-
|
100.0
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 41,305
|
1.4
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 69,189
|
160.9
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 116,355
|
$ 121,705
|
(4.4)
|
$ 350,777
|
$ 363,208
|
(3.4)
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.61
|
4.9
|
$ 2.72
|
$ 1.03
|
164.1
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.64
|
0.61
|
4.9
|
2.71
|
1.03
|
163.1
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
|
0.70
|
0.66
|
6.1
|
2.79
|
1.14
|
144.7
|
Dividends declared
|
0.33
|
0.32
|
3.1
|
0.99
|
0.96
|
3.1
|
Book value (period end)
|
40.41
|
40.66
|
(0.6)
|
40.41
|
40.66
|
(0.6)
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
22.51
|
21.39
|
5.2
|
22.51
|
21.39
|
5.2
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
64,931,764
|
67,214,759
|
(3.4)
|
66,354,750
|
67,268,449
|
(1.4)
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
65,065,848
|
67,269,303
|
(3.3)
|
66,510,357
|
67,351,857
|
(1.2)
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
63,838,549
|
67,216,012
|
(5.0)
|
63,838,549
|
67,216,012
|
(5.0)
|
Period end preferred shares outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
-
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
-
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
NM - Not Meaningful
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 6
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Selected ratios
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Return on average assets
|
1.43
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
155.36
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
1.47
|
0.62
|
137.10
|
Return on average equity
|
8.67
|
3.53
|
145.61
|
Return on average equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
8.92
|
3.90
|
128.72
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
15.30
|
6.96
|
119.83
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
15.72
|
7.62
|
106.30
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
16.78
|
7.09
|
136.67
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
17.25
|
7.76
|
122.29
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
3.36
|
3.86
|
(12.95)
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.31
|
0.69
|
(55.07)
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
3.05
|
3.17
|
(3.79)
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.16
|
3.38
|
(6.51)
|
Efficiency (1) (2)
|
57.04
|
56.15
|
1.59
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
80.01
|
92.37
|
(13.38)
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
(87.50)
|
Effective income tax rate
|
20.14
|
14.07
|
43.14
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Return on average assets
|
0.97
|
%
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
1.06
|
1.62
|
1.74
|
1.22
|
1.05
|
Return on average equity
|
5.98
|
9.74
|
10.33
|
7.28
|
6.17
|
Return on average equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
6.49
|
9.88
|
10.43
|
7.33
|
6.60
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
10.72
|
17.04
|
18.22
|
13.18
|
11.56
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
11.57
|
17.27
|
18.39
|
13.28
|
12.31
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
11.76
|
18.67
|
20.00
|
14.49
|
12.21
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
12.70
|
18.92
|
20.18
|
14.60
|
13.00
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
3.24
|
3.32
|
3.51
|
3.61
|
3.66
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.25
|
0.31
|
0.37
|
0.45
|
0.53
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
2.99
|
3.01
|
3.14
|
3.16
|
3.13
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.08
|
3.12
|
3.27
|
3.31
|
3.31
|
Efficiency (1) (2)
|
60.52
|
53.97
|
56.71
|
57.06
|
55.23
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
75.46
|
79.82
|
85.27
|
89.64
|
90.88
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
|
0.03
|
(0.03)
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
(0.00)
|
Effective income tax rate
|
19.34
|
20.85
|
19.93
|
18.13
|
15.66
|
Trust assets, market value at period end
|
$ 5,464,159
|
$ 5,480,995
|
$ 5,244,370
|
$ 5,025,565
|
$ 4,649,054
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
|
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
|
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
|
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 7
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
|
% Change
|
Balance sheet
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31, 2020
|
Assets
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
2020
|
to September 30, 2021
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 201,505
|
$ 215,982
|
(6.7)
|
$ 184,361
|
9.3
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
919,611
|
544,284
|
69.0
|
721,086
|
27.5
|
Securities:
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
13,451
|
12,516
|
7.5
|
13,047
|
3.1
|
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|
2,986,803
|
2,045,924
|
46.0
|
1,978,136
|
51.0
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $978,494; $782,401
|
and $768,183, respectively)
|
953,920
|
746,767
|
27.7
|
731,212
|
30.5
|
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
|
(257)
|
(461)
|
44.3
|
(326)
|
21.2
|
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
|
953,663
|
746,306
|
27.8
|
730,886
|
30.5
|
Total securities
|
3,953,917
|
2,804,746
|
41.0
|
2,722,069
|
45.3
|
Loans held for sale
|
32,308
|
134,151
|
(75.9)
|
168,378
|
(80.8)
|
Portfolio loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,657,886
|
5,708,648
|
(0.9)
|
5,705,392
|
(0.8)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,707,214
|
2,507,235
|
(31.9)
|
2,407,438
|
(29.1)
|
Residential real estate
|
1,655,229
|
1,798,019
|
(7.9)
|
1,720,961
|
(3.8)
|
Home equity
|
607,735
|
647,052
|
(6.1)
|
646,387
|
(6.0)
|
Consumer
|
285,101
|
328,592
|
(13.2)
|
309,055
|
(7.8)
|
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
|
9,913,165
|
10,989,546
|
(9.8)
|
10,789,233
|
(8.1)
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
(136,605)
|
(185,109)
|
26.2
|
(185,827)
|
26.5
|
Net portfolio loans
|
9,776,560
|
10,804,437
|
(9.5)
|
10,603,406
|
(7.8)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
232,134
|
248,491
|
(6.6)
|
249,421
|
(6.9)
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
61,895
|
65,023
|
(4.8)
|
66,790
|
(7.3)
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,154,468
|
1,165,566
|
(1.0)
|
1,163,091
|
(0.7)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
349,735
|
304,288
|
14.9
|
306,038
|
14.3
|
Other assets
|
209,978
|
265,172
|
(20.8)
|
240,970
|
(12.9)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,892,111
|
$ 16,552,140
|
2.1
|
$ 16,425,610
|
2.8
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
$ 4,531,958
|
$ 4,073,305
|
11.3
|
$ 4,070,835
|
11.3
|
Interest bearing demand
|
3,283,444
|
2,633,601
|
24.7
|
2,839,536
|
15.6
|
Money market
|
1,765,480
|
1,619,410
|
9.0
|
1,685,927
|
4.7
|
Savings deposits
|
2,488,180
|
2,167,597
|
14.8
|
2,214,565
|
12.4
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,354,252
|
1,707,512
|
(20.7)
|
1,618,510
|
(16.3)
|
Total deposits
|
13,423,314
|
12,201,425
|
10.0
|
12,429,373
|
8.0
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
208,940
|
794,621
|
(73.7)
|
549,003
|
(61.9)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
152,546
|
381,909
|
(60.1)
|
241,950
|
(37.0)
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
167,711
|
192,150
|
(12.7)
|
192,291
|
(12.8)
|
Total borrowings
|
529,197
|
1,368,680
|
(61.3)
|
983,244
|
(46.2)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
2,495
|
5,014
|
(50.2)
|
4,314
|
(42.2)
|
Other liabilities
|
213,122
|
244,055
|
(12.7)
|
251,942
|
(15.4)
|
Total Liabilities
|
14,168,128
|
13,819,174
|
2.5
|
13,668,873
|
3.7
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively;
|
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
|
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively
|
144,484
|
144,529
|
(0.0)
|
144,484
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in
|
2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares
|
issued, respectively; 63,838,549, 67,216,012 and 67,254,706 shares
|
141,834
|
141,834
|
-
|
141,834
|
-
|
outstanding, respectively
|
Capital surplus
|
1,634,086
|
1,634,172
|
(0.0)
|
1,634,815
|
(0.0)
|
Retained earnings
|
946,746
|
802,892
|
17.9
|
831,688
|
13.8
|
Treasury stock (4,242,757, 865,294 and 826,600 shares - at cost, respectively)
|
(146,102)
|
(27,403)
|
(433.2)
|
(25,949)
|
(463.0)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
4,463
|
38,301
|
(88.3)
|
31,359
|
(85.8)
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(1,528)
|
(1,359)
|
(12.4)
|
(1,494)
|
(2.3)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,723,983
|
2,732,966
|
(0.3)
|
2,756,737
|
(1.2)
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,892,111
|
$ 16,552,140
|
2.1
|
$ 16,425,610
|
2.8
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 8
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
|
Balance sheet
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Assets
|
2021
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 201,505
|
$ 208,992
|
(3.6)
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
919,611
|
637,312
|
44.3
|
Securities:
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
13,451
|
13,494
|
(0.3)
|
Available-for-sale, at fair value
|
2,986,803
|
2,964,264
|
0.8
|
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $978,494 and 934,487, respectively)
|
953,920
|
902,172
|
5.7
|
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
|
(257)
|
(227)
|
(13.2)
|
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
|
953,663
|
901,945
|
5.7
|
Total securities
|
3,953,917
|
3,879,703
|
1.9
|
Loans held for sale
|
32,308
|
41,461
|
(22.1)
|
Portfolio Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,657,886
|
5,705,246
|
(0.8)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,707,214
|
2,119,186
|
(19.4)
|
Residential real estate
|
1,655,229
|
1,625,632
|
1.8
|
Home equity
|
607,735
|
631,059
|
(3.7)
|
Consumer
|
285,101
|
276,069
|
3.3
|
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
|
9,913,165
|
10,357,192
|
(4.3)
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
(136,605)
|
(140,730)
|
2.9
|
Net portfolio loans
|
9,776,560
|
10,216,462
|
(4.3)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
232,134
|
235,227
|
(1.3)
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
61,895
|
64,020
|
(3.3)
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,154,468
|
1,157,322
|
(0.2)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
349,735
|
309,454
|
13.0
|
Other assets
|
209,978
|
216,914
|
(3.2)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,892,111
|
$ 16,966,867
|
(0.4)
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
4,531,958
|
4,409,221
|
2.8
|
Interest bearing demand
|
3,283,444
|
3,214,484
|
2.1
|
Money market
|
1,765,480
|
1,771,686
|
(0.4)
|
Savings deposits
|
2,488,180
|
2,438,328
|
2.0
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,354,252
|
1,484,536
|
(8.8)
|
Total deposits
|
13,423,314
|
13,318,255
|
0.8
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
208,940
|
313,960
|
(33.5)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
152,546
|
135,267
|
12.8
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
167,711
|
192,571
|
(12.9)
|
Total borrowings
|
529,197
|
641,798
|
(17.5)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
2,495
|
3,342
|
(25.3)
|
Other liabilities
|
213,122
|
222,636
|
(4.3)
|
Total liabilities
|
14,168,128
|
14,186,031
|
(0.1)
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
|
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
|
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021
|
and June 30, 2021, respectively
|
144,484
|
144,484
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares issued, respectively;
|
63,838,549 and 65,970,149 shares outstanding, respectively
|
141,834
|
141,834
|
-
|
Capital surplus
|
1,634,086
|
1,632,460
|
0.1
|
Retained earnings
|
946,746
|
925,977
|
2.2
|
Treasury stock (4,242,757 and 2,111,157 shares - at cost)
|
(146,102)
|
(74,996)
|
(94.8)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
4,463
|
12,586
|
(64.5)
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(1,528)
|
(1,509)
|
(1.3)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,723,983
|
2,780,836
|
(2.0)
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,892,111
|
$ 16,966,867
|
(0.4)
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 9
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance sheet and
|
net interest margin analysis
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
$ 936,084
|
0.16
|
%
|
$ 755,575
|
0.16
|
%
|
$ 803,713
|
0.12
|
%
|
$ 509,928
|
0.25
|
%
|
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|
10,164,279
|
4.03
|
11,107,106
|
4.17
|
10,562,879
|
4.03
|
10,813,737
|
4.34
|
Securities: (2)
|
Taxable
|
3,210,878
|
1.67
|
2,121,780
|
2.19
|
2,856,041
|
1.75
|
2,328,196
|
2.45
|
Tax-exempt (3)
|
650,397
|
3.14
|
603,835
|
3.49
|
610,449
|
3.31
|
624,278
|
3.50
|
Total securities
|
3,861,275
|
1.91
|
2,725,615
|
2.47
|
3,466,490
|
2.03
|
2,952,474
|
2.67
|
Other earning assets
|
23,646
|
4.23
|
56,575
|
6.88
|
28,494
|
5.11
|
65,849
|
6.27
|
Total earning assets (3)
|
14,985,284
|
3.24
|
%
|
14,644,871
|
3.66
|
%
|
14,861,576
|
3.36
|
%
|
14,341,988
|
3.86
|
%
|
Other assets
|
2,072,509
|
2,074,846
|
2,060,312
|
2,065,777
|
Total Assets
|
$ 17,057,793
|
$ 16,719,717
|
$ 16,921,888
|
$ 16,407,765
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 3,297,702
|
0.10
|
%
|
$ 2,654,161
|
0.18
|
%
|
$ 3,139,992
|
0.12
|
%
|
$ 2,518,952
|
0.32
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
1,791,494
|
0.08
|
1,623,969
|
0.17
|
1,764,462
|
0.11
|
1,590,498
|
0.33
|
Savings deposits
|
2,471,593
|
0.04
|
2,140,932
|
0.06
|
2,393,066
|
0.04
|
2,051,930
|
0.10
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,403,812
|
0.49
|
1,761,087
|
0.72
|
1,501,857
|
0.54
|
1,865,439
|
0.77
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
8,964,601
|
0.14
|
8,180,149
|
0.26
|
8,799,377
|
0.17
|
8,026,819
|
0.37
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
289,334
|
1.63
|
1,006,593
|
2.16
|
388,518
|
1.85
|
1,285,266
|
2.18
|
Other borrowings
|
136,028
|
0.10
|
383,771
|
0.32
|
152,450
|
0.17
|
361,949
|
0.54
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
188,276
|
3.67
|
192,093
|
3.87
|
191,018
|
3.73
|
194,195
|
4.40
|
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
|
9,578,239
|
0.25
|
%
|
9,762,606
|
0.53
|
%
|
9,531,363
|
0.31
|
%
|
9,868,229
|
0.69
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
4,504,332
|
4,041,681
|
4,402,487
|
3,679,743
|
Other liabilities
|
197,916
|
252,917
|
205,309
|
239,797
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,777,306
|
2,662,513
|
2,782,729
|
2,619,996
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 17,057,793
|
$ 16,719,717
|
$ 16,921,888
|
$ 16,407,765
|
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.13
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.31
|
%
|
3.16
|
%
|
3.38
|
%
|
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $6.8 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and were $21.5 million and $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $7.1 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and were $21.0 million and $7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.0 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $10.3 million and $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
|
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
|
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.7 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $2.6 million and $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 10
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 103,206
|
$ 105,968
|
$ 109,358
|
$ 114,582
|
$ 116,524
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
13,481
|
12,900
|
11,127
|
10,892
|
11,669
|
Tax-exempt
|
4,063
|
3,952
|
3,910
|
4,059
|
4,182
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
17,544
|
16,852
|
15,037
|
14,951
|
15,851
|
Other interest income
|
628
|
507
|
659
|
945
|
1,282
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
121,378
|
123,327
|
125,054
|
130,478
|
133,657
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
815
|
1,009
|
1,043
|
1,099
|
1,225
|
Money market deposits
|
350
|
551
|
578
|
678
|
707
|
Savings deposits
|
244
|
261
|
264
|
280
|
303
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,726
|
2,026
|
2,370
|
2,797
|
3,197
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
3,135
|
3,847
|
4,255
|
4,854
|
5,432
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
1,192
|
1,781
|
2,414
|
3,719
|
5,457
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
33
|
40
|
118
|
275
|
304
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
1,743
|
1,804
|
1,789
|
1,918
|
1,871
|
Total interest expense
|
6,103
|
7,472
|
8,576
|
10,766
|
13,064
|
Net interest income
|
115,275
|
115,855
|
116,478
|
119,712
|
120,593
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
117,005
|
136,880
|
144,436
|
119,921
|
104,305
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
7,289
|
7,148
|
7,631
|
6,754
|
6,426
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,050
|
4,876
|
4,894
|
5,671
|
5,332
|
Electronic banking fees
|
5,427
|
5,060
|
4,365
|
4,424
|
4,780
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
1,965
|
1,829
|
1,524
|
1,402
|
1,725
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
2,656
|
1,707
|
1,709
|
1,750
|
2,088
|
Mortgage banking income
|
4,563
|
7,830
|
4,264
|
5,442
|
8,488
|
Net securities (losses) gains
|
(15)
|
477
|
279
|
691
|
787
|
Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
|
785
|
4,014
|
175
|
18
|
(19)
|
Other income
|
4,035
|
3,171
|
8,367
|
6,553
|
5,005
|
Total non-interest income
|
32,755
|
36,112
|
33,208
|
32,705
|
34,612
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
39,497
|
37,435
|
36,890
|
39,140
|
38,342
|
Employee benefits
|
10,658
|
9,268
|
10,266
|
10,608
|
10,604
|
Net occupancy
|
6,825
|
6,427
|
7,177
|
6,771
|
7,092
|
Equipment and software
|
7,609
|
7,281
|
6,765
|
6,810
|
6,229
|
Marketing
|
1,848
|
1,802
|
2,384
|
1,675
|
1,577
|
FDIC insurance
|
1,227
|
181
|
1,282
|
1,278
|
1,948
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,854
|
2,873
|
2,896
|
3,327
|
3,346
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
4,467
|
1,222
|
851
|
484
|
3,608
|
Other operating expenses
|
19,716
|
17,323
|
17,816
|
17,976
|
17,198
|
Total non-interest expense
|
94,701
|
83,812
|
86,327
|
88,069
|
89,943
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
55,059
|
89,180
|
91,317
|
64,557
|
48,974
|
Provision for income taxes
|
10,651
|
18,592
|
18,202
|
11,703
|
7,669
|
Net Income
|
44,408
|
70,588
|
73,115
|
52,854
|
41,305
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,644
|
-
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 68,057
|
$ 70,584
|
$ 50,210
|
$ 41,305
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 116,355
|
$ 116,906
|
$ 117,517
|
$ 120,790
|
$ 121,705
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.61
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.64
|
1.01
|
1.05
|
0.75
|
0.61
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
|
0.70
|
1.03
|
1.06
|
0.76
|
0.66
|
Dividends declared
|
0.33
|
0.33
|
0.33
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
Book value (period end)
|
40.41
|
39.96
|
39.25
|
38.84
|
38.51
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
22.51
|
22.61
|
22.21
|
21.75
|
21.39
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
64,931,764
|
66,894,398
|
67,263,714
|
67,238,005
|
67,214,759
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
65,065,848
|
67,066,592
|
67,335,418
|
67,304,442
|
67,269,303
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
63,838,549
|
65,970,149
|
67,282,134
|
67,254,706
|
67,216,012
|
Period end preferred shares outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
2,425
|
2,459
|
2,490
|
2,612
|
2,618
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 11
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Asset quality data
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
|
$ 3,707
|
$ 5,799
|
$ 3,563
|
$ 3,927
|
$ 4,191
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
1,615
|
1,664
|
1,768
|
1,828
|
1,818
|
Other non-accrual loans
|
34,644
|
34,548
|
32,807
|
35,052
|
35,448
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
36,259
|
36,212
|
34,575
|
36,880
|
37,266
|
Total non-performing loans
|
39,966
|
42,011
|
38,138
|
40,807
|
41,457
|
Other real estate and repossessed assets
|
293
|
773
|
393
|
549
|
738
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 40,259
|
$ 42,784
|
$ 38,531
|
$ 41,356
|
$ 42,195
|
Past due loans (1):
|
Loans past due 30-89 days
|
$ 32,682
|
$ 21,233
|
$ 20,602
|
$ 31,596
|
$ 17,338
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
11,252
|
8,318
|
12,824
|
8,846
|
10,170
|
Total past due loans
|
$ 43,934
|
$ 29,551
|
$ 33,426
|
$ 40,442
|
$ 27,508
|
Criticized and classified loans (2):
|
Criticized loans
|
$ 290,281
|
$ 319,448
|
$ 340,943
|
$ 362,295
|
$ 248,264
|
Classified loans
|
127,022
|
136,927
|
114,884
|
132,650
|
108,594
|
Total criticized and classified loans
|
$ 417,303
|
$ 456,375
|
$ 455,827
|
$ 494,945
|
$ 356,858
|
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
|
0.11
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
|
0.40
|
0.41
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
0.38
|
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
|
real estate and repossessed assets
|
0.41
|
0.41
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
0.38
|
Non-performing assets / total assets
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
0.26
|
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
|
4.21
|
4.41
|
4.26
|
4.59
|
3.25
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
$ 136,605
|
$ 140,730
|
$ 160,040
|
$ 185,827
|
$ 185,109
|
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|
7,290
|
5,766
|
6,731
|
9,514
|
10,829
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
|
842
|
(689)
|
648
|
524
|
(133)
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
|
0.03
|
%
|
(0.03)
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.43
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.85
|
%
|
1.83
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
|
3.42
|
x
|
3.35
|
x
|
4.20
|
x
|
4.55
|
x
|
4.47
|
x
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
|
loans past due
|
1.63
|
x
|
1.97
|
x
|
2.24
|
x
|
2.29
|
x
|
2.68
|
x
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Capital ratios
|
Tier I leverage capital
|
10.10
|
%
|
10.42
|
%
|
10.74
|
%
|
10.51
|
%
|
10.18
|
%
|
Tier I risk-based capital
|
14.18
|
15.15
|
14.95
|
14.72
|
14.29
|
Total risk-based capital
|
16.38
|
17.68
|
17.58
|
17.58
|
17.18
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
|
12.91
|
13.83
|
13.65
|
13.40
|
12.99
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
16.28
|
16.44
|
16.65
|
16.59
|
15.92
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
|
10.04
|
10.34
|
10.30
|
10.52
|
10.27
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|
9.12
|
9.43
|
9.39
|
9.58
|
9.33
|
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
|
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
|
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $272.1 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2021.
|
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Page 12
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 68,057
|
$ 70,584
|
$ 50,210
|
$ 41,305
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 69,189
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
3,529
|
965
|
672
|
383
|
2,850
|
5,167
|
7,300
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
45,406
|
69,022
|
71,256
|
50,593
|
44,155
|
185,685
|
76,489
|
Average total assets
|
$17,057,793
|
$ 17,042,147
|
$ 16,636,258
|
$ 16,546,761
|
$ 16,719,717
|
$ 16,921,888
|
$ 16,407,765
|
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
1.06%
|
1.62%
|
1.74%
|
1.22%
|
1.05%
|
1.47%
|
0.62%
|
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 68,057
|
$ 70,584
|
$ 50,210
|
$ 41,305
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 69,189
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
3,529
|
965
|
672
|
383
|
2,850
|
5,167
|
7,300
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
45,406
|
69,022
|
71,256
|
50,593
|
44,155
|
185,685
|
76,489
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,777,306
|
$ 2,801,455
|
$ 2,770,416
|
$ 2,744,936
|
$ 2,662,513
|
$ 2,782,729
|
$ 2,619,996
|
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
6.49%
|
9.88%
|
10.43%
|
7.33%
|
6.60%
|
8.92%
|
3.90%
|
Return on average tangible equity:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 68,057
|
$ 70,584
|
$ 50,210
|
$ 41,305
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 69,189
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
|
2,255
|
2,270
|
2,288
|
2,628
|
2,643
|
6,811
|
7,967
|
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
|
44,132
|
70,327
|
72,872
|
52,838
|
43,948
|
187,329
|
77,156
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,777,306
|
2,801,455
|
2,770,416
|
2,744,936
|
2,662,513
|
2,782,729
|
2,619,996
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,143,522)
|
(1,145,882)
|
(1,148,171)
|
(1,150,184)
|
(1,150,549)
|
(1,145,841)
|
(1,138,621)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,633,784
|
$ 1,655,573
|
$ 1,622,245
|
$ 1,594,752
|
$ 1,511,964
|
$ 1,636,888
|
$ 1,481,375
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
|
10.72%
|
17.04%
|
18.22%
|
13.18%
|
11.56%
|
15.30%
|
6.96%
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,489,300
|
$ 1,511,089
|
$ 1,477,736
|
$ 1,450,243
|
$ 1,431,657
|
$ 1,492,404
|
$ 1,454,411
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
|
11.76%
|
18.67%
|
20.00%
|
14.49%
|
12.21%
|
16.78%
|
7.09%
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 68,057
|
$ 70,584
|
$ 50,210
|
$ 41,305
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 69,189
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
3,529
|
965
|
672
|
383
|
2,850
|
5,167
|
7,300
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
|
2,255
|
2,270
|
2,288
|
2,628
|
2,643
|
6,811
|
7,967
|
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
|
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
47,661
|
71,292
|
73,544
|
53,221
|
46,798
|
192,496
|
84,456
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,777,306
|
2,801,455
|
2,770,416
|
2,744,936
|
2,662,513
|
2,782,729
|
2,619,996
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,143,522)
|
(1,145,882)
|
(1,148,171)
|
(1,150,184)
|
(1,150,549)
|
(1,145,841)
|
(1,138,621)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,633,784
|
$ 1,655,573
|
$ 1,622,245
|
$ 1,594,752
|
$ 1,511,964
|
$ 1,636,888
|
$ 1,481,375
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
11.57%
|
17.27%
|
18.39%
|
13.28%
|
12.31%
|
15.72%
|
7.62%
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,489,300
|
$ 1,511,089
|
$ 1,477,736
|
$ 1,450,243
|
$ 1,431,657
|
$ 1,492,404
|
$ 1,454,411
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
12.70%
|
18.92%
|
20.18%
|
14.60%
|
13.00%
|
17.25%
|
7.76%
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense
|
$ 94,701
|
$ 83,812
|
$ 86,327
|
$ 88,069
|
$ 89,943
|
$ 264,840
|
$ 266,779
|
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
|
(4,467)
|
(1,222)
|
(851)
|
(484)
|
(3,608)
|
(6,540)
|
(9,241)
|
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
|
90,234
|
82,590
|
85,476
|
87,585
|
86,335
|
258,300
|
257,538
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|
116,355
|
116,906
|
117,517
|
120,790
|
121,705
|
350,777
|
363,208
|
Non-interest income
|
32,755
|
36,112
|
33,208
|
32,705
|
34,612
|
102,076
|
95,481
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
|
$ 149,110
|
$ 153,018
|
$ 150,725
|
$ 153,495
|
$ 156,317
|
$ 452,853
|
$ 458,689
|
Efficiency ratio
|
60.52%
|
53.97%
|
56.71%
|
57.06%
|
55.23%
|
57.04%
|
56.15%
|
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 68,057
|
$ 70,584
|
$ 50,210
|
$ 41,305
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 69,189
|
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
3,529
|
965
|
672
|
383
|
2,850
|
5,167
|
7,300
|
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 45,406
|
$ 69,022
|
$ 71,256
|
$ 50,593
|
$ 44,155
|
$ 185,685
|
$ 76,489
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 2.71
|
$ 1.03
|
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 1.06
|
$ 0.76
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 2.79
|
$ 1.14
|
Period End
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Tangible book value per share:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$2,723,983
|
$ 2,780,836
|
$ 2,785,522
|
$ 2,756,737
|
$ 2,732,966
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,142,350)
|
(1,144,604)
|
(1,146,874)
|
(1,149,161)
|
(1,150,939)
|
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,529)
|
Tangible common equity
|
1,437,149
|
1,491,748
|
1,494,164
|
1,463,092
|
1,437,498
|
Common shares outstanding
|
63,838,549
|
65,970,149
|
67,282,134
|
67,254,706
|
67,216,012
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 22.51
|
$ 22.61
|
$ 22.21
|
$ 21.75
|
$ 21.39
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,723,983
|
$ 2,780,836
|
$ 2,785,522
|
$ 2,756,737
|
$ 2,732,966
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,142,350)
|
(1,144,604)
|
(1,146,874)
|
(1,149,161)
|
(1,150,939)
|
Tangible equity
|
1,581,633
|
1,636,232
|
1,638,648
|
1,607,576
|
1,582,027
|
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,529)
|
Tangible common equity
|
1,437,149
|
1,491,748
|
1,494,164
|
1,463,092
|
1,437,498
|
Total assets
|
16,892,111
|
16,966,867
|
17,057,788
|
16,425,610
|
16,552,140
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,142,350)
|
(1,144,604)
|
(1,146,874)
|
(1,149,161)
|
(1,150,939)
|
Tangible assets
|
$15,749,761
|
$ 15,822,263
|
$ 15,910,914
|
$ 15,276,449
|
$ 15,401,201
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
10.04%
|
10.34%
|
10.30%
|
10.52%
|
10.27%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.12%
|
9.43%
|
9.39%
|
9.58%
|
9.33%
|
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
|
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Page 13
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 89,180
|
$ 91,317
|
$ 64,557
|
$ 48,974
|
$ 235,557
|
$ 80,521
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
(50,714)
|
107,949
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
$ 53,329
|
$ 68,155
|
$ 63,359
|
$ 64,348
|
$ 65,262
|
$184,843
|
$ 188,470
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 89,180
|
$ 91,317
|
$ 64,557
|
$ 48,974
|
$ 235,557
|
$ 80,521
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
(50,714)
|
107,949
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
4,467
|
1,222
|
851
|
484
|
3,608
|
6,540
|
9,241
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 57,796
|
$ 69,377
|
$ 64,210
|
$ 64,832
|
$ 68,870
|
$ 191,383
|
$ 197,711
|
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 89,180
|
$ 91,317
|
$ 64,557
|
$ 48,974
|
$ 235,557
|
$ 80,521
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
(50,714)
|
107,949
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
4,467
|
1,222
|
851
|
484
|
3,608
|
6,540
|
9,241
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
57,796
|
69,377
|
64,210
|
64,832
|
68,870
|
191,383
|
197,711
|
Average total assets
|
$17,057,793
|
$ 17,042,147
|
$ 16,636,258
|
$ 16,546,761
|
$ 16,719,717
|
$16,921,888
|
$ 16,407,765
|
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
1.34%
|
1.63%
|
1.57%
|
1.56%
|
1.64%
|
1.51%
|
1.61%
|
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 89,180
|
$ 91,317
|
$ 64,557
|
$ 48,974
|
$ 235,557
|
$ 80,521
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
(50,714)
|
107,949
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
4,467
|
1,222
|
851
|
484
|
3,608
|
6,540
|
9,241
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
57,796
|
69,377
|
64,210
|
64,832
|
68,870
|
191,383
|
197,711
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,777,306
|
$ 2,801,455
|
$ 2,770,416
|
$ 2,744,936
|
$ 2,662,513
|
$ 2,782,729
|
$ 2,619,996
|
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
8.26%
|
9.93%
|
9.40%
|
9.40%
|
10.29%
|
9.20%
|
10.08%
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 89,180
|
$ 91,317
|
$ 64,557
|
$ 48,974
|
$ 235,557
|
$ 80,521
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(1,730)
|
(21,025)
|
(27,958)
|
(209)
|
16,288
|
(50,714)
|
107,949
|
Add: amortization of intangibles
|
2,854
|
2,873
|
2,896
|
3,327
|
3,346
|
8,622
|
10,085
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
4,467
|
1,222
|
851
|
484
|
3,608
|
6,540
|
9,241
|
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
|
60,650
|
72,250
|
67,106
|
68,159
|
72,216
|
200,005
|
207,796
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,777,306
|
2,801,455
|
2,770,416
|
2,744,936
|
2,662,513
|
2,782,729
|
2,619,996
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,143,522)
|
(1,145,882)
|
(1,148,171)
|
(1,150,184)
|
(1,150,549)
|
(1,145,841)
|
(1,138,621)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,633,784
|
$ 1,655,573
|
$ 1,622,245
|
$ 1,594,752
|
$ 1,511,964
|
$ 1,636,888
|
$ 1,481,375
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
14.73%
|
17.50%
|
16.78%
|
17.00%
|
19.00%
|
16.34%
|
18.74%
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,489,300
|
$ 1,511,089
|
$ 1,477,736
|
$ 1,450,243
|
$ 1,431,657
|
$ 1,492,404
|
$ 1,454,411
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
16.16%
|
19.18%
|
18.42%
|
18.70%
|
20.07%
|
17.92%
|
19.08%
|
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.
