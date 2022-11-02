Wesleyan University Installs Groundbreaking Heating Technology that Generates Free Electricity

Enviro Power's Patented High-Efficiency SmartWatt Boiler Incorporates Mini Power Plant to Convert Lost Heat into Electricity at Campus Dorm

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesleyan University has tapped a revolutionary new heating system that also generates free electricity as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts. Hartford-based Enviro Power, Inc.'s SmartWatt Boiler has been installed at the Butterfield student dormitory complex, where it is converting heat that would otherwise be lost in traditional boilers into useful electricity. This is the first time the energy-saving, groundbreaking technology has been installed by a university, advancing Wesleyan's vision to minimize the environmental impact of its campus.

Designed as an innovative drop-in replacement for conventional heat and hot water system boilers, the SmartWatt boiler generates clean energy at 98 percent efficiency (HHV). It is the only boiler to incorporate a compact internal power plant that captures and converts heat and steam lost in typical boilers into free electricity. Utilizing existing heating infrastructures, the boiler is an easy-to-install replacement solution that more than pays for itself over time by lowering a building's energy costs.

"We were excited to work with the forward-thinking leaders at Wesleyan and join them on their journey to become a more sustainable, energy-efficient campus," said Dan Nadav, CEO of Enviro Power. "The SmartWatt boiler not only provides free electricity to the building, lowering energy costs, but it is an advanced system that delivers heat and hot water using the dorm's existing infrastructure."

With a mission to help commercial building owners in various segments lower their carbon emissions, the boiler is installed and maintained at similar costs of a traditional boiler. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut recently lauded the technology, naming Enviro Power a 2022 Innovator.

With a footprint comparable to traditional boilers, the boiler was able to easily be installed by Wesleyan's in-house facilities team. The system was initially installed and tested at the 56,000-square-foot Butterfield C dormitory, then fully launched recently upon the return of students to campus following the COVID pandemic. It provides hot water to the three-story,197 student residence and its dining hall. In addition to the free electricity produced, the boiler also is much more efficient than the previous heating system, using less natural gas and reducing carbon emissions.

"The installation was flawless, and the new boiler fit seamlessly into our existing heating infrastructure," said Jeff Murphy, Facilities Business Manager for Wesleyan University, who led the project. "It works automatically to generate electricity and we expect to bring this technology to other dorms and campus buildings moving forward."

Enviro Power's boiler generates near-zero cost, onsite electricity and continuous backup power while adhering to power load guidelines at the building and grid levels. The product is one of just a few commercialized hardware energy-saving technologies for buildings ready for mass production and deployment.

"Wesleyan University has a commitment to work with local companies and support innovation and manufacturing in the state of Connecticut," Murphy said. "Working with Enviro Power checks every box – engaging with a high-quality local manufacturer, advancing new technology, improving energy efficiency in University buildings and reducing our energy costs."

Enviro Power recently achieved two major milestones – Intertek ETL certification of the SmartWatt Boiler and the start of serial production with its strategic partner Burnham Holdings, one of the largest boiler manufacturers in the U.S.

About Enviro Power

Enviro Power is an advanced climate technology company that is revolutionizing the multi-billion heating system replacement market by incorporating a mini power plant into its SmartWatt Boiler, allowing property owners to generate on-site electricity within their existing heating system infrastructures. Creating a Distributed Energy Resource platform, Enviro Power's patented technology integrates a simple, low-pressure steam turbine into a condensing boiler structure. The product helps reduce carbon emissions at the same purchase, installation and maintenance costs as replacing a traditional boiler. The SmartWatt Boiler is also positioned to become hydrogen-ready for future production of CO2-free heat and power.

The company has partnered with Burnham Holdings, the national boiler manufacturing company, for production, distribution, and warranty. The energy-saving product qualifies for the IRS Code 48 investment tax credit

Contact:

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977

[email protected]

Roxanne Donovan, Eric Nizguretsky, Rick Van Warner, Sara Williams

SOURCE Enviro Power