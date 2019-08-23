West Announces Participation in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that management will present an overview of the business at two investor conferences in September. Management will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in New York, New York on Monday, September 9, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentations and a copy of the presentation materials will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

