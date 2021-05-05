West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2021 dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2021.

The Company also announced that management will present an overview of the business for investors at the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a copy of the presentation materials will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit https://www.westpharma.com/.

