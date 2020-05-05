West Cancer Center & Research Institute Names New Chief Financial Officer, Matt Johnson

Johnson joins West from Medical Anesthesia Group, the largest independent Anesthesia and Perioperative Services Provider in the Southeast, where he served as the Practice Administrator and Chief Operating Officer. Johnson brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for healthcare, especially oncology care and research.

"Our West family could not more thrilled to welcome Matt Johnson to our team! He will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we continuously operate and improve our clinical and fiscal practices," said Mitch Graves, CEO of West. "I am so impressed with Matt's ability to offer financial guidance in such a complex industry such as healthcare, while also maintaining a passionate and dedicated focus on serving patients across the region."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join our team," Graves said. "West is leading treatment innovation, research and new therapies in the oncology space here in the MidSouth. Matt and his financial team recognize and appreciate the unique opportunity they have to serve patients in a very tangible way. We are so excited to have him joining our team."

Matt comes to West with over 12 years experience in finance; holding previous positions with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, iBank and HealthChoice, a joint venture between Methodist Healthcare and MetroCare Physicians. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Christian Brothers University and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant in Tennessee and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Additionally, he is an Adjunct Instructor of Healthcare Finance at Christian Brothers University.

Contact:

Julie Flanery

(901) 800-8356

SOURCE West Cancer Center & Research Institute