West Cary Group Hires Industry Veteran Erik Mengel to Lead Engineering Department

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, a minority-owned, marketing, advertising and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has hired tech industry veteran Erik Mengel as its new Manager of Engineering. In this new role, he will head the agency's engineering team – a department that has been growing rapidly at the firm.

"Engineers are an essential component of delivering ROI in this digital age of marketing," said Dan Baker, Chief Analytics Officer of West Cary Group. "They provide the technical solutions that move the customer from 'just visiting' to 'purchasing.' They enable databases, websites and operation systems to communicate securely and effectively. And they have a keen eye for diagnosing issues to solve root problems as opposed to applying digital Band-Aids. No one has a better engineering skillset to help us raise the level of our services than Erik."

Mengel has more than 25 years of experience in IT and software development. He has served as a leader at a variety of companies spanning a wide range of industries, including Volkswagen of America, Chrysler International, Owens and Minor and Capital One.

"I'm excited about this opportunity to leverage my expertise and lead the agency's engineering team," said Mengel. "In addition, I look forward to working alongside our Experiences Team to pinpoint those consumer moments that matter and help brands stay relevant in our new world with its everchanging landscape. This is a thrilling time for me to help take West Cary Group's marketing campaigns to the next level."

"It's the attention to the technical details that separates marketing strategies from high-performing marketing strategies," continued Baker. "With Erik at our engineering helm, we're looking forward to delivering even more robust digital solutions and making even greater marketing impacts on behalf of our clients."

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service minority-owned advertising and marketing communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

