West Cary Group Honored as Top Workplace in Richmond Region

RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, West Cary Group, a full-service, minority-owned marketing, advertising and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, was recognized as one of the best places to work in the Richmond region. The announcement came during a special 2021 Top Workplaces program virtual ceremony hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This honor comes on the heels of agency President and CEO Moses Foster's induction into the Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame last week.

"Since our founding in 2007, our firm has fiercely held to the belief that bringing together a collection of talented people with different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences would deliver better outcomes," said Moses Foster, West Cary Group President and CEO. "Fourteen years later, we still believe in creating an inclusive space where every team member feels valued so we can deliver the best contributions – both to our clients and our community. This recognition validates how we've built our company."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch collaborated with Pennsylvania-based employee research firm Energage to recognize and celebrate the winners of the publication's eighth annual Top Workplaces program. This year, they received anonymous survey responses from about 16,000 employees providing sentiment ratings on various aspects of workplace life, spanning from management, leadership, benefits and pay to community involvement and promoting diversity. Employers that scored the highest locally – and exceeded national benchmarks – made the list. This was West Cary Group's first entry in the small business category and its first win.

"This is a particularly exciting honor for West Cary Group, especially given the challenges of the past year," said Senior Director of Human Resources Monica Dodd. "We had to make pivots, but we never stopped delivering data-driven strategies that drive ROI for our clients. In spite of working remotely, we found new ways to connect. Together, we even launched social justice initiatives to help support the Richmond community. And we're thrilled to say that we've now grown our team to the largest size ever in our company's history. We're excited about writing the next chapter of our story."

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising and marketing communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

