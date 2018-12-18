West Cary Group Names New Chief Analytics Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, an ROI-focused marketing and advertising agency based in Richmond, Virginia, has hired industry veteran Dan Baker as its new Chief Analytics Officer.

An engineer by training, Baker spent almost 20 years at Capital One Financial, where he held a variety of marketing analytics and strategy roles in Customer Management, Card Partnerships, and Operations. Prior to working at Capital One, Baker was a nuclear engineer for the U.S. Navy.

"Since our inception in 2007, we've strived to be as competitive in analytics as we are in creative," says Moses Foster, president and CEO of West Cary Group. "Marketers are trying to reach customers in an increasingly complicated array of channels, and they want to know that every dollar they invest is delivering the optimal return. That requires a rigorous analytical approach. There's no better person to lead the next era of data analytics at West Cary Group than Dan Baker."

Dan Baker will start immediately and report directly to Foster.

"I'm looking to add immediate value to West Cary Group," says Baker. "It's amazing what can be achieved by applying rigorous analytical methods to marketing strategies. And our opportunities will only grow as we incorporate new tools – like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – into client engagements."

