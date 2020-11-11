West China (Chengdu) International Supply Chain and Smart Logistics Expo 2020 Opens in Chengdu, China

The Organizing Committee has fully planned and prepared the Expo, gained great support from government, China and overseas trade associations and exhibitors etc. During the Expo dates, the Government Leaders, Diplomatic Envoys in China, Industry Association Representatives and Exhibitors' Representatives Gathered at the Expo and its events, including leaders from Chengdu Municipal government, special representative of the Foreign Affairs for China-CEEC cooperation, relevant leaders of the ASEAN-China Centre and envoys of Slovakia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and other countries around China. Representatives of trade associations in oversea countries join the event through video conferencing due to the traveling restriction of Covid-19.

World-class Communication Platform with Distinct Theme, and Professional Area Planning and Setup

Bearing the theme Asia-Europe World Island, Supply "Chaining" the World, the Expo includes four sessions: logistics services, logistics technology and equipment, supply chains, and cross-border trade. In the exhibition area of nearly 15,000 square meters, more than 150 enterprises join as exhibitors and 15,000 trade professionals for visits beforehand. The exhibition area is featured by seven functional zones: international trains, air freight, international freight forwarding, smart logistics, supply chains, logistics technology and equipment and Asia-Europe trade, and a special exhibition zone for Central and Eastern European countries, which together create an international platform for offline communication, precise connection and interaction between exhibitors and professional visitors.

Chinese and Foreign Enterprises Seeking Business Opportunities and Growth against the Trend in Post-epidemic Times

The Expo brings together renowned logistics enterprises involved in international trains, logistics technology and equipment, international supply chains, cross-border e-commerce. Experts from leading logistics companies such as DB Cargo Eurasia, Germany RTSB, Russia JSC UTLC ERA, discussed the trends and due to the traveling restriction of Covid-19. technology which making a major attraction in the logistics technology and equipment exhibition zone of the Expo. In the commerce session, there are special ASEAN trade zones to showcase imports and exports transported through China-European freight trains and southbound sea channels.

Multiple Concurrent Forums Focusing on Industry Development Hotspots in Post-epidemic Times

Placing emphasis on the hotspots of the industry including China-European freight trains, pharmaceutical supply chains, air freights, smart logistics technology and equipment, and cross-border trade, 15 conferences and forums will be held simultaneously, such as the 3rd Western China Aviation Logistics Cooperation Forum 2020, Chengdu International Biomedical Supply Chain Cooperation Forum, the 5th Asia-Europe International Transport and Logistics Cooperation Forum, and etc. Besides industry experts and scholars, a number of senior executives of well-known domestic and foreign enterprises are also invited to the above forums as guest speakers.

With the exhibition as the medium for interactions, the Expo aspires to be a platform for organizations and enterprises in the industry to search for business opportunities and facilitates the joint development of West China and countries along the Belt and Road in post-epidemic times.

For more information, please visit http://transportlogisticexpo.com/en/index.htm

SOURCE CHENGDU BEICHEN ZHONGJIN EXHIBITION CO. LTD

