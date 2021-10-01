West Coast Care's successful "Street & Sand" approach to addressing homelessness in Santa Monica to be recognized as grassroots org expands into Pacific Palisades, Venice Beach and Marina del Rey

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The quiet but immensely impactful work of grassroots nonprofit organization West Coast Care to help address homelessness in Santa Monica will be recognized at a tribute and fundraising dinner on October 7, 2021.

West Coast Care will detail its first major expansion beyond Santa Monica — into Venice Beach, Pacific Palisades and Marina del Rey beach communities — at the event, which will also feature Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Lt. Geoffrey Deedrick as Honored Speaker. Additionally, singer-songwriter Katie Ferrara will premiere "Help Me Up," a song and music video inspired by West Coast Care's work.

A Successful "Street & Sand" Approach

West Coast Care's efforts to transition individuals off the streets have helped reduce Santa Monica's homeless population during a time when homeless populations are increasing in most areas of the region – especially in nearby beach communities.

Founded in 2006 by Pastor Ron Hooks, West Coast Care utilizes an intensive "Street & Sand" outreach approach to engage with homeless people in Santa Monica, with its team making daily trips along Santa Monica's beaches and streets to check in with the homeless community.

After establishing a relationship, the group works with homeless individuals to create a personalized Action Plan to transition them off the streets, with an eye toward reuniting individuals with family or friends when possible.

"Our great weather and beaches draw a large number of 'out of town' people experiencing homelessness who don't have roots in Santa Monica or Los Angeles," says Pastor Ron Hooks, Founder & Executive Director of West Coast Care. "Our top priority is to reunite homeless individuals with their families and close friends to rebuild their support systems and equip them for the journey back home."

When reunification is not an option, West Coast Care partners with local public and private agencies to help individuals secure housing and other service options. West Coast Care continues to support the homeless until a strategy to transition off the streets is found.

While West Coast Care works closely with many agencies, the group's reunification, transitional program placement, and gap funding has helped more than 15,000 homeless individuals over the past 15 years at a fraction of the cost of formal government programs.

"We're small but we're mighty," Hooks adds. "Oftentimes a bus ticket or car repair can be the difference between being housed or living outside. We help one person, one plan at a time. The most powerful thing we offer is simply saying, 'I'll see you tomorrow.'"

Expanding To Help Neighboring Communities

For the first time in its history, West Coast Care will take its successful approach to neighboring communities. The group was recently granted a charter to expand services to Venice Beach, Pacific Palisades and Marina del Rey beach communities. The group is hiring additional staff to help serve the broader footprint and to document best practices for other agencies and communities.

Pastor Hooks will present more details about the expansion at the October 7 event.

Honoring Partners in Helping the Homeless

Also presenting at the event will be Lieutenant Geoffrey Deedrick from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), who is attending in the role of Honored Speaker. Lt. Deedrick will detail the impressive results of West Coast Care's recent side-by-side efforts with HOST in Venice Beach.

Additionally, West Coast Care will present the 2021 West Coast Care Community Service Award to Brian Ulf, President of SHARE, the Interim Housing, Self-Help And Recovery Exchange.

Art Inspired by Action

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Katie Ferrara will premiere "Help Me Up," a song and accompanying music video inspired by the work of West Coast Care, at the event. Ferrara will perform the song live, and will provide live musical entertainment throughout the evening.

Ferrara has collaborated extensively on philanthropic efforts with El Segundo-based technology company Internet Brands, which is sponsoring the event and has worked with West Coast Care as a philanthropic partner since 2018. Ferrara co-wrote "Help Me Up" with Internet Brands CEO Bob Brisco, a longtime supporter of West Coast Care.

"West Coast Care is a small team without a corporate office or warehouse because they've found success in the daily connections, boots on the beach," Ferrara said.

Additional entertainment will be provided by Las Vegas magician and mind reader Simon Winthrop.

