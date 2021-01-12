West Coast Customs Announces Exclusive Collab With Los Angeles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous West Coast Customs has entered into an exclusive collaboration with the Los Angeles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (LACDJR) dealership to offer an array of exciting customization packages, to the diverse LACDJR vehicle line, with West Coast Customs setting up an ancillary shop and showroom at the dealership's downtown LA location.

West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus announced today, "We are incredibly honored to be collaborating with such a prestigious dealership like LACDJR. Their expansive product line lends itself to so many aftermarket options and we are able to do much of the work there at the dealership location allowing customers a one-stop-purchase with a customization option. This working model is a first for both brands and we have hit the ground running already starting work on custom projects for LACDJR customers!"

The West Coast Customs Experience at LACDJR currently features exclusively customized West Coast Customs vehicles on display, including some of the brand's infamous celebrity builds, a working shop area and WCC x LACDJR exclusive merchandise coming soon. Customers can also see LACDJR vehicles that have completed WCC custom packages ranging from wraps, wheel and tire upgrades, black out packages to anything a customer would like personalized on a vehicle purchased from LACDJR.

LACDJR Owners Rinaldi Halim and Sean Hogan had this to say about the collaboration, "We are fortunate to be selling iconic brands in an iconic market like downtown Los Angeles. The brands we sell attract a consumer base that loves to customize their vehicles. We wanted to create an experience inside our dealership that allows the customer to feel involved in that process. We decided West Coast Customs would be the best partner given that it is nationally known and has a long history of publicized quality car customization work and design in the industry. Afterall, we are in Los Angeles the epicenter of West Coast car culture."

Visit the West Coast Customs Experience at LACDJR Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 9 PM and Sundays 10 AM to 8 PM. 2025 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007 (213)282-3216

SOURCE West Coast Customs

