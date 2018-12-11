West Direct Oil Agrees to Purchase Southwest Based SC Fuels Lubricant and Fleet Fueling Business

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West Direct Oil, Inc. together with its affiliates ("West Direct"), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Southwest commercial business assets of Southern Counties Oil Co. ("SC Fuels"). These business assets supply approximately 1,800 commercial, industrial, and other transportation or equipment related customers in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada with fuels, lubricants, and chemicals. West Direct will service the lubrication and chemical requirements of these customers and Diesel Direct, Inc. ("Diesel Direct") will deliver fleet fueling, tank fuel, and diesel exhaust fluid. West Direct Oil operates a 90+ year-old one-stop fuel and lubrication products distribution company in the western U.S., Siegel Energy, and is an affiliate of the nation's largest on-site mobile fueling company, Diesel Direct, who currently delivers to local, regional and national fleets in 46 states. SC Fuels' wholesale division will continue to provide full tractor trailer sales throughout this geography and provide its full range of services in its other markets. The transaction is scheduled to close on Dec. 1, 2018.

"The strong operating footprint of SC Fuels' Southwest commercial business complements our existing operations and positions West Direct for significant additional growth in the region," stated William McNamara, CEO of West Direct. "We are continually looking to acquire leading businesses with great people and great customers, as we have with this transaction. We are committed to providing the highest-level service in the industry and earning the loyalty of the former SC Fuels customers."

SC Fuels' Chief Executive Officer, Steven Greinke, commented, "Our decision to sell the Southwest commercial region is a difficult one. However, it fits our long-term strategy of reinvesting in our core business units in our high-density markets. We believe West Direct Oil is an excellent acquirer of our employees and customers given their proven track record of providing high levels of support and tools to their valued team and customers throughout the U.S."

About West Direct Oil

West Direct Oil, is a premier one-stop fuel and lubrication products distribution company that delivers high-quality petroleum products, shop chemicals, service chemicals, vehicle reconditioning products and is affiliated with the nation's largest on-site fueling service company, Diesel Direct, which delivers high quality fuels and additives directly to a fleet's tanks, on the job site or place of business. West Direct provides an industry-leading customer experience driven by innovative technology. For more information, visit www.westdirectoil.com and www.dieseldirect.com.

About SC Fuels

SC Fuels, based in Orange, CA, is the oldest and largest petroleum distributor on the West Coast. Through its multifaceted approach, the company provides unbranded wholesale, branded wholesale, fleet card services, commercial fuel and lubricant services. With a large portfolio of products to serve the commercial, industrial, municipal and automotive markets, SC Fuels aims to be the single choice provider of petroleum products. To learn more information about SC Fuels, visit www.scfuels.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Gabriel

Phone: 888.900.7787 x166

Email: amy.gabriel@westdirectoil.com

SOURCE West Direct Oil

