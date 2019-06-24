West Hollywood's 2nd Annual 'Summer On Sunset' Heats Up The World-Famous Strip

"The Sunset Strip has always been a hub of creativity – free-flowing with music, dining, dancing and shopping – creating a kind of endless summer vibe for those who join the celebration," says Tom Kiely, president and CEO of West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "It's both trendsetting and transcendent of all fads, making it the ideal spot for anyone and everyone to come as they are and be a part of this world-famous culture."

Revelers of all kinds are invited to make themselves at home in the heart of West Hollywood, as several hotel properties along Sunset offer 20 percent off select accommodations throughout the summer. Sun, swim, stay and save in the laid-back California vibes of Mondrian LA; the oh-so-dramatic good life of the 1 Hotel; the Old Hollywood, art deco flair of the Sunset Tower; and uber-chic luxury of Andaz West Hollywood. Other hotels perfectly poised along the Sunset Strip include the Grafton, Sunset Marquis, The London West Hollywood, and The Standard.

Sizzling Summer Nightlife

The Sunset Strip has seen it all, from backroom Prohibition soirees and gambling dens to breakout debut performances by the likes of Springsteen, Guns 'N Roses and Bob Dylan. The tradition of entertainment that bucks the system continues, with options of all styles, at all hours. Partiers can revel in the epic history of the Strip, live in the now at on-the-spot parties with today's hottest DJs, and catch the soon-to-be biggest talents of tomorrow. A sample of the 2019 "Summer on Sunset Music and Event Series" marquee includes:

Live @ Sunset Marquis Acoustic Concert Series | Long a home stage for some of the world's top musicians and bands, the Sunset Marquis Hotel is continuing the tradition by showcasing the best upcoming acoustic acts on the scene. RSVP for one of the three dates this summer.

Blind Dragon "Sing or Die" Karaoke | Guests can imbibe in some liquid courage from a menu of exotic cocktails, then grab the mic and the songbook of more than 25,000 hits, rocking out in one of four private luxury karaoke suites.

Mondrian LA Skybar | There is no bad time to party here, with late-night DJs playing until 2 a.m. almost nightly, Friday "Just Ditch" poolside bashes beginning at 1 p.m. and Saturday Skybar Day Clubs going all summer. Guests should check the details and dress codes, as there's truly something for everyone.

The Den on Sunset | No hump-day blues here, with "Wine Wednesdays" serving up $15 pinot grigio, cabernet or rosé, setting the perfect stage for weekly Rockstar Karaoke beginning at 10 p.m. On September 1 at 1 p.m., summer goes out with a bang at the infamous Backyard Bash, featuring Guns 'N Roses' Steven Adler, Hurricane, Pretty Boy Floyd, Motley Inc., Electric Hound, Angeles and Metal Knights.

Whisky a Go Go's "Ultimate Jam Night" | Every Tuesday at 8 p.m., the stage is set for an array of musicians that will rock the house all night. There is no cover for age 21 and up, and only $10 for under 21.

Tributes to musical legends of the Strip | Some of the biggest bands to ever rock the Strip are still celebrated here, including Jim Morrison and The Doors (Peace Frog), Led Zeppelin (Zepparella) and Guns 'N Roses.

Decades of delightful debauchery | Reliving the greatest moments, hits and artists of the '80's, the Whisky a Go Go features "Fast Times" tribute shows with Rubix Kube L.A. every Monday, while The Roxy Theatre hosts a one-night "Saved by the '90's" bash July 12.

Great Taste

The summertime spread of variety carries over to the tables of West Hollywood eateries along the Sunset Strip. From coveted reservations at the places to see and be seen to raucous bars where everyone knows your name, and everything in between – it's all on Sunset Boulevard. Foodies of every discipline will find menus tailored to their tastes. Newly boasting Michelin clout in the guide's 2019 California publication are al fresco farm-to-table Eveleigh; colorful Thai bistro Night + Market; farmer's market-inspired French restaurant Tesse; celebrity favorite Katana; and cozy Old Hollywood Tower Bar & Restaurant. Also on the must-try list for cuisines of all kinds are Pearl's Rooftop, Rock & Reilly's, BOA, and ROKU.

