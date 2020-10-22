West Launches New Vial2Bag Advanced™ 20mm Admixture Device

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West) is pleased to announce FDA 510(k) clearance and launch of its Vial2Bag Advanced™ 20mm Admixture Device.

The Vial2Bag Advanced™ 20mm Admixture Device enables reconstitution and transfer of a drug between a vial and an IV bag. The innovative needle-free and easy-to-use device is ideal for immediate use and can optimize pharmacy clean room time, while assisting in standardizing admixture systems to maximize the efficiency of point-of-care nursing.

Key features of the Vial2Bag Advanced™ 20mm Admixture Device can be an effective solution for meeting USP <797> compounding requirements. These features include:

New Design : The device has both a dual channel design to provide dedicated fluid pathways into and out of the IV bag and an enhanced vial spike design that improves the connection to the drug vial. In addition, the device is needle-free, which meets OSHA and NAPPSI sharps prevention guidance.

Optimal Patient Care: The device provides a simple solution for just-in-time IV medication preparation, improving timeliness at point of care.

Effective Waste Reduction: The device offers universal compatibility with all manufacturers' IV bags up to 250mL and is suitable for use with liquid and powder medications with standard 20mm closure vials, leading to reduced drug and IV fluid waste.

"The development of our Vial2Bag Advanced™ device is a true example of our ongoing commitment to product development and point of care delivery," said Cindy Reiss-Clark, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Products and Solutions. "This solution is needed now more than ever in the current healthcare climate, and West is pleased to bring this innovation to the market."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "is, "launch," "enables," innovative," "immediate," "maximize," "ensure," "enhanced," "improves," "provides," "allows," "improving," "offers," "reduced," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations. Specifically, there is no certainty that the Vial2Bag Advanced™ 20mm Admixture Device will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: customer decisions to move forward with our new product, dependence on third-party suppliers and partners, interruptions or weaknesses in our supply chain and increased raw material costs. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2019 net sales of $1.84 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 100 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

West and the diamond logo are registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Vial2Bag Advanced™ is a trademark of West Pharma. Services IL, Ltd., a subsidiary of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

