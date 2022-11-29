West Marine Announces Opening of Blue Future Grant Cycle

Retailer West Marine will open new grant cycle on Nov. 29, to nonprofits dedicated to marine conservation or providing our youth with the opportunity to engage with boating, fishing or marine sciences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, West Marine will kick off its annual grant cycle for its nonprofit, BlueFuture®. Encouraged to apply are nonprofit, community-based organizations that support aquatic sustainability and conservation practices or connect our youth to on-the-water activities and education through sailing, powerboating, fishing, paddling or surfing; provide boatbuilding instruction; or encourage learning in the marine sciences.

West Marine's Blue Future supports non-profit conservation and youth oriented organizations who make a significant impact in our communities and the future of the outdoors.

"We are proud and excited to bring back our grant cycle after last year's success and continue our goal to support local organizations that promote healthy and vibrant marine habitats and sustainable fisheries as well as connect future generations to the water through youth recreation and education," said Eric Kufel, Chief Executive Officer at West Marine. "One hundred percent of the money raised for BlueFuture supports organizations dedicated to these efforts."

BlueFuture® annually distributes much-needed grants to nonprofit organizations across the United States. Grants are unrestricted allowing the recipient to determine how the funding will be used. Nonprofits interested in applying can visit www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture, to fill out and submit an online form. The applications will be reviewed after the grant period closes on December 31, all winners will be notified by the end of February 2023 and grants are scheduled to be distributed in March.

BlueFuture® is a donor-advised fund set up through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, and all donations are fully tax-deductible. During the 2021 Month of Giving this December, donations can be made at checkout in a West Marine store or online. To learn more about BlueFuture, visit westmarine.com/BlueFuture .

