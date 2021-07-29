West Marine US Open Sailing Series Highlights Olympians Old and New

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine and US Sailing are thrilled to announce the final event of the inaugural 2021 West Marine US Open Sailing Series. The final set of races is scheduled to kick off August 13-15 in the San Francisco Bay hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club, Treasure Island Sailing Center and San Francisco Yacht Club. Prior to the first event, West Marine will host a panel of Olympians, Olympic hopefuls and potential Tokyo Olympic medalists at the Sausalito and Alameda West Marine locations.

West Marine US Open of Sailing Series Concludes in San Francisco

"West Marine is pleased to recognize and support past Olympic sailors, future Olympic sailing hopefuls and inspire all casual sailors to enjoy the great sport of sailing," said Ken Seipel, CEO of West Marine. "The first three US Sailing events earlier this year in Florida and two recent events in Southern California were a huge success and we are thrilled to support continuation of the series in San Francisco which helps increase awareness and excitement for the sport of sailing."

The West Marine Alameda, located in the South Shore Center, will host Olympian Helena Scutt along with other Olympic hopefuls on August 11, at 5:30 PM. Scutt is a 2016 Olympian and former member of the US Sailing Team. She competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in the Women's 49erFX. The panel discussion will be moderated by US Sailing Marketing Director, Josh Toso. Join them to learn about the experience of racing in the Olympics and the road to get there. Click here to register.

The West Marine Sausalito, located on Donahue St., will host a special evening with Olympian Pam Healy along with Olympic hopefuls on August 12, at 5:30 PM. Healy, a major advocate for women and youth sailing as an organizer, volunteer instructor, coach, and mentor – both nationally and locally in the San Francisco Bay Area. Healy won a bronze medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. She did so in the 470 class with JJ Fetter of San Diego. This panel discussion will be moderated by the U.S. Olympic Sailing Team Executive Director, Paul Cayard. Click here to register.

Media is invited to attend both events with panelists and representatives from US Sailing and West Marine available to answer questions before and after event.

"The West Marine US Open Sailing Series is a pillar of our strategy to rebuild the US Sailing Team and stand atop the Olympic Podium in LA 2028." Said Paul Cayard, Executive Director of U.S. Olympic Sailing. "By hosting six events across our nation, each year, we will cast the net wide and give opportunity to many thousands of our top sailing talent."

For more information visit: https://usopen.ussailing.org

