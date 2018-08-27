West Mermis Co-founders Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors for 2019

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence J. West and Joshua W. Mermis, co-founders of the Houston-based litigation boutique West Mermis PLLC, have been named to the 2019 listing of The Best Lawyers in America for their work in construction litigation.

Since its inception in 1983, Best Lawyers' peer-nominated attorney guide has been recognized as a trusted reference source to the nation's top lawyers. This will be the second time Mr. West and Mr. Mermis have received this distinction.

"To be placed among the very best attorneys is certainly a great honor," Mr. West said. "However, the overall success of our firm would not be possible without the fierce dedication and unwavering commitment put forth by our entire team. For that, I attribute this honor to them."

For more than 25 years, Mr. West has defended a variety of businesses, including contractors, subcontractors and manufacturers, in all types of litigation and premises liability matters. He is a member of the Houston Bar Association Construction Law Section and for more than 10 years has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating in legal ability and ethical standards.

Mr. Mermis is known for his broad experience in litigation, particularly in the areas of construction, energy, product liability and business law. He also previously served as past chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Construction Law Section and frequently speaks on a variety of topics concerning the construction and energy industries.

"It is a high point in any attorney's career to be recognized by your peers," said Mr. Mermis. "This honor reinforces my drive and ability to provide clients with outstanding legal representation."

The annual Best Lawyers in America guide selects honorees based reviews and votes from currently recognized lawyers in the same practice area with final review conducted by the publication's editorial team. For a full listing of the 2019 honorees visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

West Mermis has brought together some of the area's top legal talent, with highly skilled attorneys in litigation, construction and business law. The firm carries a solid reputation that is backed with courtroom experience and knowledge that contributes to favorable results for its clients. For more information, visit www.westmermis.com.

Media Contact:



Jennie Bui-McCoy



800-559-4534



jennie@androvett.com

SOURCE West Mermis PLLC

Related Links

http://www.westmermis.com

