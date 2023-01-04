West Monroe Announces 5 Senior Leadership Appointments

Group reflects firm's continued commitment to building the next generation of leaders while preparing for the next stage of growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced five new senior leadership appointments, all effective January 1, 2023. The appointments include existing office roles, as well as two new roles.

Each role will be filled by accomplished West Monroe executives who have proven track records for building and leading teams and functions:

Will Hinde , head of industry practices. The leader of West Monroe's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice since 2012, Hinde assumes this new role created to drive efficiencies, best practices and collaboration across industry teams. Hinde's strategic insights into the complex world of health, combined with his experience in managing large-scale change, have allowed him to fulfill a lifelong passion for making healthcare better and more accessible.

The leader of West Monroe's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice since 2012, Hinde assumes this new role created to drive efficiencies, best practices and collaboration across industry teams. Hinde's strategic insights into the complex world of health, combined with his experience in managing large-scale change, have allowed him to fulfill a lifelong passion for making healthcare better and more accessible. Matt Sondag , head of functional practices. As national Mergers & Acquisitions practice leader, Sondag has built some of West Monroe's most distinctive capabilities and longest tenured client relationships. In this new role, he will drive consistency and collaboration across diverse functional practices—such as Organization & People, Technology, Operations Excellence, Customer Solutions, and Mergers & Acquisitions—that play key roles in helping clients become digital.

As national Mergers & Acquisitions practice leader, Sondag has built some of West Monroe's most distinctive capabilities and longest tenured client relationships. In this new role, he will drive consistency and collaboration across diverse functional practices—such as Organization & People, Technology, Operations Excellence, Customer Solutions, and Mergers & Acquisitions—that play key roles in helping clients become digital. Jodi Bednar , Chicago office leader. Since joining West Monroe in 2014, Bednar has been a leader in our Energy & Utilities practice, most recently heading up a Chicago office E&U team that serves many of the industry's top companies. She takes the reigns of West Monroe's headquarters, with more than 1,100 people and a longstanding reputation as a top employer in the Chicagoland area.

Since joining West Monroe in 2014, Bednar has been a leader in our Energy & Utilities practice, most recently heading up a office E&U team that serves many of the industry's top companies. She takes the reigns of West Monroe's headquarters, with more than 1,100 people and a longstanding reputation as a top employer in the Chicagoland area. Peter Kahn , New York office leader. As leader of West Monroe's New York City M&A practice, Peter has built a track record for helping clients realize deal value by blending formidable technology acumen with strong industry knowledge. Tapping more than 25 years of diverse and global business experience, he will head up a team of more than 300 while still serving as the local M&A practice leader.

As leader of West Monroe's New York City M&A practice, Peter has built a track record for helping clients realize deal value by blending formidable technology acumen with strong industry knowledge. Tapping more than 25 years of diverse and global business experience, he will head up a team of more than 300 while still serving as the local M&A practice leader. Steven Kirz , San Francisco office leader. Kirz joined West Monroe through its 2020 acquisition of Pace Harmon. An entrepreneur at heart, he has launched successful consulting companies, offices, and practices, and created solutions with CXOs of the world's leading brands. He will lead a significant team in the Bay Area, with expertise spanning all West Monroe disciplines. He will also continue to hold a national leadership role for strategic sourcing services.

The appointments augment West Monroe's Executive Team as the firm pursues its strategy to become a bigger player in digital services across the globe. Over the past year, West Monroe has announced key steps in its expansion, including a $250 million investment toward building a global product development platform and a long-term expansion in Europe.

"Becoming a digital services company unlike any in the market means we need to operate without silos in an environment that fosters collaboration across teams. That requires strong leadership, both locally and globally," said Kevin McCarty, West Monroe's chairman and CEO. "All of these individuals are accomplished executives who have played an instrumental role in our success to date and now have the chance to take the next step in their leadership journeys. I am excited to see what they will achieve in their new roles."

Established in 2002, West Monroe has grown its revenue at a 30% CAGR and achieved prominence by becoming a top alternative to the largest consulting firms. While many of its competitors specialize in either strategy or implementation—or in business or technology—West Monroe is built on the principle that all of its consultants are fluent across strategy, implementation, business, and technology. The firm assembles multidisciplinary, industry-led teams of experts who help clients become digital leaders in their industries at a time when digital leadership has never been more critical to commercial success.

