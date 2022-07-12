West Monroe dedicates more than 2,000 employees to volunteer in Day of Service

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced it is once again dedicating an entire day to allow all of its people to participate in an annual Day of Service on Friday, July 15, 2022. The volunteer initiative organized across 25 cities and three countries puts the firm's more than 2,000 employees in their local communities volunteering for 83 organizations in one united effort.

This is the seventh consecutive year that West Monroe has recognized a day of service and the first hybrid experience where employees can choose to volunteer remotely or in-person in their communities. As a virtual event in 2021, the firm's employee base volunteered 5,000 hours for 45 organizations across ten cities.

Previously referred to as National Day of Service, this year's Day of Service, reflecting its international scale, will be the inaugural year West Monroe expands its reach to include our employees in Costa Rica and London.

"Building the next generation of leaders at West Monroe doesn't just happen in the workplace, it happens when we come together and partner with our local non-profits to make a difference beyond our professional lives," said West Monroe's chief people officer Susan Stelter. "On Day of Service, our people choose to dedicate their time and talent to embody our core value of corporate social responsibility. This year we are over 2,000 people strong, and I am excited to see the positive impact we make and continue to make as leaders in partnership with local organizations."

West Monroe's Day of Service reflects the firm's commitment to giving back in the communities where its people live and work and is part of the firm's core value of corporate social responsibility. Organizing West Monroe's Day of Service has been a grassroots approach where employees are encouraged to suggest charities and events that they're passionate about to be a part of Day of Service and a dedicated planning team reviews all submissions.

In each West Monroe office, employees are supporting the work of nonprofits such as Food LifeLine in Seattle through hands-on volunteerism by sorting food donations for distribution. Other employees will also kick-off pro bono projects bringing the same skills they use for clients to help nonprofits boost their capacity. At Girls on the Run in Chicago, a virtual team will build an experience map for a key group of stakeholders. And at Upwardly Global in New York, a hybrid team will create a vendor management strategy to improve efficiencies.

"Over the past two years, our Day of Service planning team helped us with the impossible – shifting the traditionally in-person volunteer experience to a virtual one. This year, we are proud to offer flexible volunteer opportunities in the spirit of our hybrid working model so we can meet our people where they are – whether that's in-person or virtual," said Lauren Rooney, West Monroe's corporate social responsibility lead. "We're thrilled to come together as a firm once again and support our nonprofit partners within our local communities."

Founded in 2002 in Chicago, West Monroe has grown to nine offices globally and more than 2,200 employees. It has received numerous national and regional accolades for its workplace culture, people practices, and volunteerism.

West Monroe is a digital services firm with 2,200 employees working collaboratively across the firm.

