West Monroe Names Laurie Lovett to Board of Directors

The renowned HR executive from Nielsen and Accenture brings talent and culture expertise to board oversight as the firm executes its growth strategy and international expansion

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced the appointment of Laurie Lovett to its Board of Directors.

With more than two decades of organizational transformation experience in HR at major global corporations, Lovett will provide guidance to West Monroe as the award-winning firm pursues its strategy to become a major player in digital services across the globe. West Monroe has announced key steps in its expansion, including a $250 million investment toward building a global product development platform and a long-term expansion in Europe.

In conjunction with MSD Private Capital's 2021 investment in a 50% ownership stake of West Monroe, the firm restructured its governance to include representation from MSD and West Monroe. Lovett becomes the first external member of the current board.

Lovett was most recently the global chief people officer of Nielsen, where she spent three years successfully navigating the company through complex global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation, and the war in Ukraine. In her career spanning nearly three decades, she has successfully orchestrated cultural shifts, led companies through reorganizations, designed award-winning employee experiences, and evolved organizations to meet new and important challenges like diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are very fortunate to have an executive of Laurie Lovett's caliber serving as our advisor. Her well-earned reputation for guiding successful professional services organizations through change and her understanding of what it takes to be an employer of choice among top global talent will be invaluable," said Kevin McCarty, West Monroe's chairman and CEO. "Laurie possesses the perfect blend of experience—talent and workforce expertise, tenure as a senior executive in a global professional services organization, and a track record for guiding acquisitions, which will continue to play a key role in our growth strategy."

Her significant transaction experience includes the sale of Nielsen's Global Connect in 2021 and the company's transition from public to private equity ownership. Over the course of her career, she has led the people components for nearly 50 acquisitions.

Prior to joining Nielsen in January 2020, Lovett was global chief human resources officer for Verisk Analytics and North American HR Lead at Accenture, where she spent 20 years of her career.

"It is a privilege to work with West Monroe and to assume this significant responsibility to the firm's employees, investors, clients, and communities. Having spent my career cultivating strong cultures, I am particularly impressed with the distinctive reputation and position that the company has achieved in just two decades," said Lovett. "West Monroe has a unique opportunity to establish itself as a leader in the emerging digital services arena. Talent will be central to that effort, and I look forward to contributing my professional experience and insight as the firm grows and expands into new markets."

In addition to working closely with Nielsen's board, Lovett has served on the boards of several other organizations. She is currently executive director for governance at the Nielsen Foundation and board director at Girl Stats, Verisk Analytics' foundation. She is also an international advisory council member for Ankh Impact Ventures.

Lovett's board appointment began in November.

