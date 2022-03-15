West Monroe Promotes 13 Managing Directors, Appoints New Office Leaders to Continue Scaling Firm's Next Stage of Growth

Group reflects firm's continued commitment to building the next generation of leaders and helping clients drive measurable results on their journey to become digital

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital consulting firms, today announced the promotion of 13 individuals to managing director. Additionally, the firm continues to adapt its management structure as it grows, announcing a new firmwide office leader and three new office leaders in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Seattle.

"Today's announcement truly exemplifies our mission to build the next generation of leaders who will continue to help us evolve and grow as a firm. As our talented people assume new responsibilities, opportunities for yet another generation of leaders emerge," said Susan Stelter, West Monroe's chief people officer. "The sheer number of promotions and appointments this year is a direct reflection of the robust growth we've experienced. This wouldn't be possible without the investment we make in our people by creating a fulfilling workplace where employees have the support and opportunities to grow as leaders. I congratulate this talented group for reaching this well-deserved recognition."

West Monroe promoted the following individuals to managing director:

Jeremy Bruck , as part of the M&A practice, advises financial and strategic buyers and portfolio companies across the deal life cycle to create value with a focus on leveraging analytics to drive growth and margin expansion. He joined West Monroe in 2016.

Calvin Cheng, as a part of the Product & Experience Lab, delivers customer-centric strategies and digital solutions to improve clients' customer experience, operational efficiency, and financial performance. He joined West Monroe in 2018.

Cameron Cross, as a part of the Technology practice, helps clients become data-driven organizations with analytics advisory, products, and implementation. He joined West Monroe in 2011.

Eric Freshour, as part of the Operations Excellence practice, leads the firmwide Organizational Change Management team, advising clients on change management, organizational alignment, and value realization strategies, while navigating times of transition. He joined West Monroe in 2010.

Jon Magin, as a part of the M&A practice, leads the Seattle M&A team and partners with private equity clients leading due diligence transactions and post-close value creation work. He joined West Monroe in 2007.

Elisabeth Moore, as part of the internal Strategic Growth team, leads the firm's Strategy function guiding West Monroe's organic and inorganic growth. She joined West Monroe in 2013.

Brian Pacula, as part of the Operations Excellence practice, helps clients problem-solve operational, technology, and logistics issues across the supply chain. He joined West Monroe in 2007.

Mike Patelski, as part of the Energy & Utilities practice, works with utilities on complex modernization initiatives to deliver operational efficiency and performance benefits. He joined West Monroe in 2010.

Christina Powers, as part of the Technology practice, partners with private equity firms and their portfolio companies to understand and mitigate cybersecurity risks through the firm's Cybersecurity Advisory for Private Equity (CAPE) program, which she leads. She joined West Monroe in 2013.

Deric Selchow, as part of the Operations Excellence practice, leads teams focused on financial transformation and created West Monroe's corporate financial management center of excellence. He joined West Monroe in 2013.

Amy Sparling, as part of the internal Shared Services team, leads the firm's Talent Acquisition function. She partners with business leaders to bring the best, brightest, and most diverse talent to the firm. She joined West Monroe in 2012.

Hubert Selvanathan, as part of the High-Tech & Software practice, works with companies in the industry to grow their top-line revenue through organic initiatives and acquisition strategies. He joined West Monroe in 2019.

Rich Snipes, as part of the Technology practice, provides technology expertise to clients undergoing a merger or acquisition. He advises throughout the entire deal lifecycle from development of investment thesis to post-close integration. He joined West Monroe in 2018.

All promotions and appointments were effective March 1, 2022.

In addition to these promotions, West Monroe is excited to announce the elevation of individuals into new office leadership roles. First, Brian Paulen will be stepping into a new position, Managing Partner, Firmwide Office Leadership, where he will work with all the geography leaders across the firm. In this new role, Brian will work with office leaders to drive consistency, efficiency, and best practices as the firm scales for growth. The firm also named the following individuals as new office leaders in 2022:

Jerin May, Senior Partner, will lead the Seattle office.

Tom Racciatti, Partner, will lead the Minneapolis office.

Jordan Sternlieb, Senior Partner, will lead the Los Angeles office.

Other West Monroe offices will continue with their existing leadership.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital consulting firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend industry expertise with deep operational and technology capabilities—moving clients from traditional to digital operating models and creating products and experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Our 2,000 employees have the opportunity to own a stake in the company, so when you partner with us you know we are committed—because your success is our success. Our undeniably different approach breeds undeniable results. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries:

Christina Galoozis

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

847-302-1762

